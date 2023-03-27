The group is wide open and Northern Ireland can bounce back in Denmark, says Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley has echoed the belief of the Northern Ireland squad that qualification for Euro 2024 is still on the agenda, despite the surprise Windsor Park setback against Finland.

The in-form wing-back admitted it was disappointing to lose 1-0 to Markku Kanerva’s determined, organised side on Sunday night and believed Northern Ireland did enough to win.

Nevertheless, Bradley is already looking forward to the opportunity to atone for the home defeat in Group H, when he is likely to step out against Denmark in Copenhagen’s famous Parken Stadium on June 16 — a clash which he feels will be the peak of his burgeoning career so far.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has placed major faith in the Tyrone native, on a season-long loan at Bolton Wanderers from Liverpool. The 19-year-old put in a fine performance on match day one to help his country defeat San Marino and with the Danes having surprisingly lost to Kazakhstan, he appreciates the group is now wide open.

“I’m always optimistic and there is still loads of belief in the changing room,” said Bradley. “We all believe we can hopefully qualify for the Euros. We’re all disappointed with how the result went.

“I was pleased with my own performances against both Finland and in San Marino last Thursday night. Of course it’s disappointing we didn’t get the win we wanted and that I felt we deserved. So there is, overall, a lot of disappointment. But the main thing is there is still a lot of belief with us.

“At the same time, we are still pleased with the performance — I thought we played really well and created quite a few chances.”

Bradley, like the rest of the Northern Ireland squad, has learned to cope with disappointments, while virtually making the international right-back berth his own already.

Both O’Neill and the Green and White Army have high hopes for his career in addition to other rising talents such as Dion and Shea Charles, but denies that both he and the emerging players are under any excessive pressure.

“I wouldn’t even have heard any of the talk really,” added Bradley. “I don’t pay any attention to it. Michael has been really great with us so far, he hasn’t put any of us under any pressure at all. The main thing is he just lets us go out and play our game and be free, so from that point of view it’s been really good.”

While Northern Ireland must wait until the summer for their date with the Danes, who remain the group favourites, Bradley is looking forward to the challenge of what would be the biggest game of his career to date.

He explained: “Denmark got beat by Kazakhstan so now the group is actually wide open. Hopefully we can go on and put it right in Denmark. It would probably be the biggest game of my career. It would be up there. If we play the way we have and take our chances then hopefully we will get the result to go with it.

“I thought Finland were decent, to be fair. They took their chance when they got it, they are a good side. That’s just football though, there’s always surprises in any group, in any competition. You just have to recover and try and get as many points on the board. Hopefully we can bounce back when we go over to Denmark.”