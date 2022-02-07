The race for Euro 2028: Who is in the running and what do they need to be successful?

The Irish FA are in a joint bid with the Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland Wales

The Irish FA will hope Windsor Park can host Euro 2028 fixtures

Italy’s Andrea Belotti celebrates with his teammates after beating England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Pic: PA.

The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations will focus on a joint bid to host Euro 2028 after agreeing not to enter the race for the 2030 World Cup.

Irish FA chiefs will be hoping Northern Ireland will host a number of Euro 2028 fixtures if their bid is successful.

Windsor Park, the 18,500-seater national stadium, would fall under the 30,000 minimum capacity set by Uefa, but a revamped Casement Park, which could host 34,500, would meet Uefa criteria.

Following the UK Government’s commitment to a £2.8m feasibility study into the Euro bid, the football associations in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales agreed to focus on hosting Euro 2028 rather than the World Cup two years later.

But who are they up against and what do they need to be successful?

Which countries have confirmed their intention to bid for Euro 2028?

The UK and Ireland’s joint bid is up against another group of countries hoping to win the right to welcome some of Europe’s best footballers.

The football associations in Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia officially confirmed their joint candidacy in February 2019.

The Turkish Football Federation also announced their bid in August 2019.

Turkey’s challenge is their sixth consecutive bid, having been unsuccessful in the five previous occasions.

Who has expressed an interest?

In one of the more bizarre joint bids, Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden announced their intention to enter the running in March 2016.

With a total of six countries in the frame, it could prove to be a challenge for fans following their nation if fixtures take place in several countries.

Irish League fans will be familiar with the Faroe Islands as European competition has thrown the likes of Linfield and B36 Torshavn together in recent years.

Familiar setting: Former Linfield striker Andy Waterworth in action against B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in 2014. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020 champions Italy told Sky Sports Italia in February 2019 that the federation was considering a bid.

Spain and Portugal also announced their intention to bid for Euro 2028 in September 2018, while 2018 World Cup hosts Russia proposed an application in June 2021.

What are the hosting requirements?

Bid requirements must contain specific criteria regarding human rights - something which has dogged this year’s World Cup in Qatar ever since its successful bid in 2010.

More than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are believed to have died in the country in the last 12 years.

Any successful host for Euro 2028 requires 10 stadiums - one with 60,000 seats, one (preferably two) with 50,000, four with 40,000 and three with 30,000.

Northern Ireland may not host the latter stages of the competition but it could welcome group stage.

How will Euro 2028 work?

The tournament is expected to continue in the format of the 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions, with 51 matches taking place for a duration of up to 32 days.

There will be a total of 24 teams taking part.

If the Irish FA were successful in their joint bid, Northern Ireland could automatically qualify along with England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

What is the timeline in the bidding process?

Applications for Euro 2028 were formally invited in September 2021, with the closing date for registering an intention to bid on March 23, 2022.

Uefa then share the bid requirements on March 30, before the announcement of bidders is made on April 28.

Hopeful host nations must submit their preliminary bid dossier on October 12, before handing over their final dossier on April 12, 2023.

In September 2023, the successful host nation(s) will be announced.