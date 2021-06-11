There’s one key issue facing Gareth Southgate to unlock England success at Euro 2020, says Michael O’Neill

England have the attacking options to ‘hurt anyone’ at this year’s European Championship finals, according to former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, who believes the big issue for Gareth Southgate will be to find a system that allows his forward talent to flourish.

While defensively there are serious questions surrounding England heading into the Euros, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have the quality to take the tournament by storm. O’Neill believes the key to success will be how manager Southgate knits everything together.

“For England, this is like a home tournament and there will be an expectation that they dominate games though they can be at their best when they aren’t dominating, so it will be interesting for me to see how England play and what system Gareth picks,” says Stoke boss O’Neill.

“Gareth has selected a squad which suggests he wants to play three at the back and try to get Jack Grealish and Phil Foden into his team in something like a 3-4-2-1 system.

“It is difficult to fit the right system around those players and get the momentum they will need. There’s no doubt England have attacking options which can hurt anyone at the tournament but they also have to find a way not to concede.

“If they have a bad performance, everyone will start to talk about the players that aren’t in the team and that’s where you get distractions.”

Scotland are in the same group as England, Croatia and the Czech Republic, while Wales are in with Italy, Switzerland — both of whom are in Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group — and Turkey.

O’Neill, who in 2018 turned down the chance to manage the Scots, says: “For Scotland and Wales, getting to the knockout stages would be a good achievement. The Welsh team is different to the 2016 side that reached the semi-finals. That team was well structured with a really strong defence. The current one is quite young so they might play with a lot of freedom.

“I don’t think playing two games in Baku helps. That’s a difficult situation but they can still come through the group.

“Scotland are in a strong position because they have two home games. The first match versus the Czechs is massive, then they have a great game to look forward to against England. You have to think Scotland and the Czechs are playing for third place behind Croatia and England. Given they have two matches at home, I think Scotland can reach the knockout stages.”

On the tournament as a whole, O’Neill says: “I think it will be good, though it may not catch fire until the knockout stages because the group games are being played all over the place. Team wise everyone’s looking at France which is understandable. I think Portugal’s first XI is very impressive, England will be strong as well, Spain are a bit less known because there has been a big transition in their squad while Italy are on a superb run of form under Roberto Mancini and are my dark horse.”