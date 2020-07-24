'This is for everybody': Stuart Dallas crowned Leeds Players' Player of the Year after title success

Not only did Stuart Dallas complete his rise from Irish League football to the Premier League this season but he did it as Leeds United's best player.

That's according to his team-mates, who have voted the Northern Ireland international as Players' Player of the Year at the end of their Championship-winning campaign.

Dallas, who made his name as a flying winger for Coagh United and Crusaders in the Irish League, played the majority of the season at left-back and became a key cog in Marcelo Bielsa's title-winning machine.

The award is another mark of his relentless rise through the football world, which came via a four-year stay at Brentford.

Nonetheless, the typically modest Cookstown man was keen to push all the plaudits away.

"I didn't expect it to be honest," he said. "You say it's the one everyone wants to win but for me it's not about that. Without them it's not possible, it's a team game. What we've achieved is unbelievable. This is for everybody, not just me."

Speaking exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the Championship restart last month, he credited boss Bielsa with inspiring him to arguably the best football of his career.

"Of course he will tell you what you've done well but he'll also tell you what you haven't done so well," the 29-year-old said.

"It's never, ever criticism. It's constructive. You learn to take it. If he tells you that you've done something wrong, you don't take it badly. You know that he means the best for you.

"It's intense and it's hard work, there's no denying that, but that's what you want. It's what we needed."