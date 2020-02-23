'This is only the start': Northern Ireland star Megan Bell scores twice on dream Rangers debut

Northern Ireland attacker Megan Bell is already targeting more goals after scoring twice in a dream Rangers debut on Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old joined the Glasgow side from Durham last month and netted the first two goals as the Gers beat Hearts 3-0 to kick-off their Scottish Women's Premier League campaign in perfect fashion.

Bell's Northern Ireland team-mate Demi Vance also made her competitive debut for Rangers, having signed from Glentoran during the close season.

And there was a familiar face amongst the opposition too as Bell's former Linfield team-mate Louise McDaniel made her bow for Hearts, having moved north after a short spell at Blackburn.

Bell curled home the opener just 12 minutes in, cutting in from the left flank and curling in a right-footed shot.

The second arrived just after the hour-mark as Bell ghosted past a defender before slotting home another ruthless finish.

"I'm delighted to get on the scoresheet," she told Rangers TV. "It's been a long time coming. We've been working really hard in training and getting to grips with things.

"I'm delighted with how I played but I know that this is only the start and I need to keep working. Hopefully I can perform like that for the rest of the season and get a few more goals.

"We know that there's room for improvement but that's going to be the case in the first game of the season.

"It's going to be a process for a whole new team to gel but everyone's getting to know each other's strengths and weaknesses and it's starting to come together."

Since the appointment of former Liverpool player Gregory Vignal as head coach last summer, outgoing chairman Dave King has vowed to prioritise Rangers' previously 'ignored' women's team in a bid to land a first senior title.

Glasgow City won their 13th consecutive Premier League last year, while the Gers ended up down in fourth.

Now Rangers are now hoping to be the ones to put an end to their city rivals' run.

Glasgow City's first game of the season didn't go to plan on Friday, as Celtic Women ran out 2-1 winners.