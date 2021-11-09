Tom Flanagan confident of carrying Sunderland form into NI’s remaining World Cup qualifiers

Tom Flanagan has questioned whether he would still be involved in the Northern Ireland squad if it suffered from a lack of quality and direction.

The Sunderland defender is hungry to add to his 11 caps and his impressive club form has caught the eye of Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.

The 29-year-old featured in the disappointing 2-1 defeat in Bulgaria and 1-0 friendly win in Estonia after making a late appearance in the 4-1 victory in Lithuania.

Flanagan, who made his senior debut in a friendly 1–0 win over New Zealand in June, 2017, says he’s still thrilled to be involved in the squad.

“It’s about being part of the team and a good group,” said the experienced centre-back.

“If it wasn’t such a good group I don’t think I maybe would have carried on for as long as I have but I just enjoy it so much I’d be mad to finish.

“It’s always been my goal to walk away at some point, hopefully on my own terms after gaining as many caps as I can.

“I have never put a figure on it, especially after I came into the squad following the Euros.

“Gareth (McAuley) was still around, Jonny (Evans) and Craig (Cathcart) were playing well and still are. I knew it was never going to be 50-60-70 caps for me but I am happy to be here. I want to play in every game and I get frustrated when I don’t play.”

Flanagan has put in strong performances for the Black Cats and he’s confident he can keep bringing that form onto the international stage.

“If the way you play at your club is similar to the way the manager here wants you to play that definitely helps,” he added.

“Last year I had quite a few injuries and we weren’t playing much attractive football at Sunderland. It didn’t coincide with the style we were playing here so that did work against me.

“But I’ve been working hard and the manager knows I can step in when needed. I know he has been to quite a few of the games so that is a positive to hear from the manager and hopefully I can gain more caps in the future.”

Northern Ireland conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign with games at home to Lithuania on Friday and Italy on Monday.