Tommy Wright named new NI U21s boss as Gareth McAuley takes on U19 job

Tommy Wright is the new Northern Ireland under-21 men’s team manager while former international defender Gareth McAuley is the new under-19 boss.

Wright takes over the role previously held by John Schofield.

A disappointing qualification campaign saw the under-21 side fail to reach the Euro 2023 finals.

Wright (59) will be in charge for the Euro 2025 qualification campaign, which gets under way next month.

Northern Ireland’s U21s have been drawn in qualifying Group F along with top seeds England, Ukraine, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

They are set to face Luxembourg at home in the opening match of their qualification campaign. It will be played at Mourneview Park on Thursday September 7 (2pm kick-off). Game two will see them come up against second seeds Ukraine away on Tuesday September 12. That game will be played in Slovakia.

Wright, a former St Johnstone boss, brings a vast amount of experience to the role.

He won 31 caps for Northern Ireland during a playing career that spanned over 20 years and subsequently has had a lengthy career in coaching and management.

Since hanging up his goalkeeping gloves he has been a coach and manager at several clubs across the UK and Ireland, including a spell as goalkeeping coach for the Northern Ireland senior men’s team between 2012 and 2013 when he worked under current Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

Wright coached at Norwich City and then Ballyclare Comrades in his home town before making his first move into management at Limavady United in November 2003. He then managed Ballymena United from May 2005 until April 2008.

His next role was as goalkeeping coach with Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland for their 2009 league campaign.

In September 2009 he was appointed manager of Lisburn Distillery. He stayed with the Whites for just over two seasons, guiding them to League Cup glory in 2010-2011.

He first joined Scottish top flight side St Johnstone as assistant manager in November 2011. He was promoted to manager in June 2013, and that prompted him to step away from the Northern Ireland set-up.

Wright was subsequently in charge of the Saints until May 2020. During his time at McDiarmid Park he guided the club to their first major trophy: the Scottish Cup, which they won in 2014 after defeating Tayside rivals Dundee United in the final.

He was voted Scottish Premiership manager of the season in 2015-16 after leading Perth-based St Johnstone to a fourth-place finish in the league in consecutive seasons. And the Saints also qualified for Europe the following season, too.

His most recent spell as a manager was also in the Scottish Premiership. He was in charge of Kilmarnock for most of 2021.

In his playing days Wright was a netminder with both Brantwood and Linfield before he joined Newcastle United where he made 73 appearances between 1988 and 1993. He also went out on loan to Hull City during his time with Newcastle.

He was on Nottingham Forest’s books between 1993 and 1997. He made 11 appearances for Forest and also had loan spells with Reading (17 matches) and Manchester City (five games in first team) during his time at the City Ground.

A permanent move to Manchester City followed. He played 29 times for City between 1997 and 2001. He also had loan spells with Wrexham (16 games), Newcastle (three matches) and Bolton Wanderers (four games) during that period. He signed a permanent deal with Bolton in 2001 but did not make any first team appearances.

McAuley, who made 80 appearances for Northern Ireland during an international playing career that spanned 14 years, previously worked as a coach with the Northern Ireland U17 and U19 age groups after retiring from the game in September 2019.

A no-nonsense central defender in his playing days, the 43-year-old is keen to get started in the new role.

He said: “Everyone knows I loved playing for Northern Ireland. It meant the world to me to pull on that jersey. It’s no different now that I am on the coaching side of things. I will give it my all. This is my first job as a manager/head coach and, naturally, I want to succeed in the role.”

Northern Ireland is hosting the UEFA U19 European Championship next year and it will be the new manager’s task to prepare the U19 squad for that final tournament.

He said: “Hosting the U19 Euros will be fantastic for Northern Ireland. Football fans here will get to see some of the best young players in Europe in action, while our players will get the opportunity to play against them.

“As the host nation we qualify automatically so we will be arranging friendlies and training camps in preparation for the U19 Euros, starting with a friendly game against Italy in Tuscany on 7 September.

“There’s also an invitational tournament in Northern Ireland this November. Portugal, Poland and Hungary have kindly agreed to take part in that mini tournament.”

McAuley won an Irish Youth Cup with Linfield and progressed to their first team in the early part of his playing career, although he did not play for the Blues’ senior team. During his time with Linfield he had a loan spell with Ballyclare Comrades.

In 2000 he switched to Crusaders, for whom he made 64 appearances, and two years later he moved to Coleraine (63 appearances), winning the Irish Cup with the Bannsiders in 2003.

From there, at the age of 24, he headed to England – where he signed his first full-time professional contract with Lincoln City.

He stayed in League Two with Lincoln for two years (84 appearances) before switching to Leicester City in the Championship. He played for the Foxes for two seasons (84 appearances) before joining Ipswich Town at the start of the 2009-09 season.

After three years in the Championship with Ipswich (115 matches) he fulfilled his ambition to play in the Premier League when switching to West Bromwich Albion.

He played in the top flight for the Baggies from July 2011 to June 2018, making 203 appearances in total and scoring 15 goals. He also had a brief spell with Rangers in Scotland at the end of his playing career.

McAuley, who famously found the back of the net at UEFA Euro 2016 in a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Lyon, first played for Northern Ireland in 2005 and wore the green jersey with pride until 2018. He scored nine goals as he earned his 80 senior caps.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2019 New Year’s Honours for services to football in Northern Ireland.