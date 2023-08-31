Tommy Wright names five Irish League stars in his first Northern Ireland U-21 squad

Tommy Wright has included five Irish League players in his first squad as Northern Ireland U-21 manager.

Linfield duo Chris McKee and Jack Scott are joined by Larne defenders Craig Farquhar and Micheal Glynn plus Cliftonville fullback Sean Stewart.

The 23-man squad also includes three players capped at senior level, in Callum Marshall, Sam McClellend and Brodie Spencer.

The squad also includes highly-rated West Ham United midfielder Patrick Kelly and Portsmouth star Terry Devlin.

Northern Ireland will kick-off their U-21 Euro 2025 qualifying campaign against Luxembourg ay Mourneview Park next Thursday (7 September; 2pm kick-off), before playing Ukraine in Slovakia on Tuesday 12 (6.30pm).

Looking ahead to the campaign – that will also see Northern Ireland play England, Serbia and Azerbaijan – Wright said: “Hopefully we can have a strong campaign. We have a good squad and a good selection of players to pick from. I think there’s good competition in all areas of the pitch.”

Wright has named former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll as his goalkeeping coach for the forthcoming campaign.

The two international goalkeepers will be joined by Paul Stephenson, who was Wright’s assistant during his managerial spell at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. Stephenson will, once again, serve as Wright’s assistant.

Carroll is no stranger to the Northern Ireland coaching set up. He was part of the senior coaching set up during Ian Baraclough’s time in charge and worked with both the U-19 and U-17 teams during Gerard Lyttle’s tenure.

Goalkeepers – Dylan Berry (Havant and Waterlooville, on loan from Norwich City), Stephen McMullan (Fleetwood Town), Josh Clarke (Celtic).

Defenders – Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Jack Scott (Linfield), Sam McClelland (St Johnstone), Brodie Spencer (Motherwell, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Sean Stewart (Cliftonville, on loan from Norwich City), Micheal Glynn (Larne), Michael Forbes (West Ham United), Craig Farquhar (Larne).

Midfielders – Darren Robinson (Derby County), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Patrick Kelly (West Ham United), Charlie McCann (Forest Green Rovers), Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Charlie Allen (Leeds United), JJ McKiernan (Morecambe), Charlie Lindsay (Derby County).

Forwards – Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Chris McKee (Linfield), Ciaran McGuckin (Rotherham United).