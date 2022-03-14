Trai Hume receives first Northern Ireland call-up as captain Steven Davis included in squad for March friendlies

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has received his first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad for this month's friendlies against Hungary and Luxembourg (Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Former Linfield defender Trai Hume has received his first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad for this month’s friendlies against Hungary and Luxembourg, while captain Steven Davis has also been included by manager Ian Baraclough.

There is also a first call-up for Fleetwood Town midfielder Patrick Lane, who makes the step-up to the senior squad from the Under-21s alongside Hume, however defender Jonny Evans misses out due to injury.

Hume’s call-up is yet another success story for the Irish League, the 19-year-old – who celebrates his 20th birthday this week – cutting his cloth at Linfield, along with a brief loan spell at Ballymena United, before earning a cross-water switch to Sunderland.

The right-back, who can also fill in at midfield, has already become a regular for the Black Cats after signing a four-and-a-half year deal over the summer.

Meanwhile, Lane made his Northern Ireland bow last year when he played for the Under-21s and has risen through the club ranks rapidly, the former Blackburn Rovers youth player making the leap to Fleetwood from Northern Premier League side Hyde United this season.

The inclusion of talismanic midfielder and captain Davis will also be a welcome sight for Northern Ireland fans after doubts over whether he would continue his international career into the new year.

The 37-year-old admitted he was mulling over his international future but has opted to stay involved for the time being and will lead the team against Luxembourg away (March 25) and Hungary at Windsor Park (March 29).

In all there are five changes to the squad that last convened in November for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy, with strikers Shayne Lavery and Dion Charles and defender Daniel Ballard all back in the fold.

Blackpool hitman Lavery and Millwall centre-back Ballard both missed out last time due to injury, while Charles makes a return after some scintillating form for new club Bolton Wanderers.

There is also a recall for Aberdeen midfielder Matthew Kennedy after his recovery from a long-term back injury, with Motherwell midfielder Luke Donnelly also handed a recall.

Of those who are missing out, wing-back Ethan Galbraith is expected to be named in the Northern Ireland Under-21s squad for their European qualifier against Slovakia on March 25, with Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Jamal Lewis and Conor Washington also excluded.

NORTHERN IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki, on loan from Celtic), Luke Southwood (Reading).

Defenders: Craig Cathcart (Watford), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, on loan from Arsenal), Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), Trai Hume (Sunderland).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Niall McGinn (Dundee), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Patrick Lane (Fleetwood Town), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, on loan from Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).