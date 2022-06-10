Tributes to Billy Bingham: ‘It was a privilege to be part of legend’s story’, says Pat Jennings

Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings has said “it was a real privilege to be part” of Billy Bingham’s story, following the death of the former NI manager and player.

William Laurence Bingham MBE passed away on Thursday night at the age of 90, and tributes have since poured in for the star, who played for Northern Ireland at the 1958 World Cup finals and was in charge of the team at the tournament’s 1982 and 1986 finals.

Jennings made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland and was the first name on the teamsheet during those 1980s glory years before his final game at the finals in Mexico against Brazil on his 41st birthday.

“Gerry Armstrong told me Billy had passed away and it’s very sad news,” Pat told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The memories he gave us are unbelievable and it’s an amazing legacy. We aren’t the biggest country in the world but we achieved great things.

“I think he will be fondly remembered both as a player and manager. He played in the 1958 finals and in my early days with Watford I actually played against him, he was a great player.

“As the goalkeeper in his teams I prided myself on the clean sheets we got. He knew we could nick a goal and remain strong at the back.

Football legend George Best, pictured with Pat Jennings (left) and Billy Bingham (right). 01/05/1969

Legendary Northern Ireland Manager Billy Bingham with his goalkeeper Pat Jennings.

Northern Ireland's legends Gerry Armstrong and former manager Billy Bingham ready to cheer on their team against Spain during Wednesday's Euro 2008 qualifier at Belfast's Windsor Park. PRESSEYE.

Northern Irish footballer Billy Bingham of Everton FC during a League Division One match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London, UK, 1st September 1962. The score was 1-0 to Fulham. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

13/11/1985 World Cup 1986 Qualifier..England v Northern Ireland..Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham celebrates with his pipe after the 0-0 draw..Photo: Offside / Mark Leech

“People talk about the games at the World Cup finals and they were great but the performances in the qualifying matches were so important and we managed to get six clean sheets on the bounce in the run up to the 1986 finals.

“There were two games against Turkey, Romania away and the famous scoreless draw against England at Wembley. We also played Spain and a France team including Michel Platini, in friendlies and they couldn’t score against us.

“We are also the holders of the British Championship as well as the World Cup exploits. Tactically he was astute and good at identifying players’ strengths. Billy will remain a Northern Ireland legend and it was a real privilege to be part of his story.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Billy's son David Bingham said: “Dad was diagnosed with dementia back in 2006 and I think it is a tribute to his will that he managed another 16 years from that diagnosis to the time he passed away.

"He passed away peacefully last night at 10.30pm in a care home in Southport. We are very proud of all our dad achieved.”

Billy is also survived by loving daughter Sharon.

The Irish FA sent their condolences to the family and said Billy had a “unique place” in the hearts of local football fans.

“Billy was a tricky winger in the days when such a position was revered, but there was more to him than wing play. Billy was not afraid to mix it when needed, had an eye for goal and had a wonderful tactical and positional brain - attributes which would come to the fore in his managerial career.”

As a manager, he had a rich and varied career, they added. “He was everything that a Northern Ireland manager needs to be – tactically astute, innovative and inspirational.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ex-NI international and Tottenham Hotspur player, Gerry Armstrong, said: “Just heard the sad news that Billy Bingham, Northern Ireland’s greatest manager has sadly passed away after suffering from dementia over 7 years. Heartfelt condolences to his only son David, family & ex-wife Rebecca. Who can forget the wonderful memories that Billy has left us with.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also paid his respects, posting: “Billy was a hero of mine. He gave great pride to NI, particularly in the difficult times of the 1980s,” said the Lagan Valley MP. “Our greatest ever manager leaves us with wonderful memories.”

Ulster Unionist MLA, Mike Nesbitt, who commentated on the 1982 and 1986 World Cups during his career as a broadcaster, said he was saddened to hear the news of Mr Bingham’s death.

“Personally, I owe him a huge debt as he got me to Spain in 1982 and Mexico in 1986 as a reporter, commentator and a fan. He and his players lifted the entire country in some of its darkest days,” he said.

“Billy Bingham was a tactical genius and an absolutely remarkable man manager. It is poignant that he has passed away two weeks short of the 40th anniversary of the greatest ever night for Northern Ireland football when we beat Spain in Valencia at their own World Cup in 1982.”

Billy Bingham was born on August 5 1931. As a player, his first professional club was Glentoran, for which he played between 1948 and 1950.

Making the move to England, he then spent eight years with Sunderland, making 227 appearances.

In 1958 Billy moved to Luton Town, making close to 100 league appearances in a three-year spell.

This was followed by a two-year association with Everton, where he again went close to 100 league appearances.

He finished his career after breaking his leg in a match for Port Vale in 1964, at the age of 33. He had scored 133 goals in 525 appearances in all domestic competitions.

Between 1951 and 1963, he won 56 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring 10 international goals, and played at the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

His management career would be as notable as his playing one. After taking charge at Southport in 1965, he was appointed manager of Northern Ireland two years later, after taking the "Sandgrounders" to promotion out of the Fourth Division.

During his time as an international manager Mr Bingham also took charge at Plymouth Argyle, and later Linfield, who he led to a quadruple in 1970–71, his only season in charge.

In 1971, he was appointed as the head coach of the Greece national side. Two years later he returned to the domestic game with Everton of England.

He returned to Greece for a brief spell in 1977, taking the reins at PAOK. The following year he went back to England to take charge of Mansfield Town for one full season.

In 1980, he was re-appointed as Northern Ireland manager, his final position, and a post he would hold for the next thirteen years. He led his nation to the finals of the FIFA World Cup in 1982 and 1986.