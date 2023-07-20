TV blackout fears for Ulster and Northern Ireland fans as Viaplay ‘exit UK market’

Viaplay presenters Graham Little and Andrew Trimble at the Kingspan Stadium

Northern Ireland, Ulster Rugby and Belfast Giants fans may be faced with a television blackout following Viaplay’s decision to exit the UK television market.

The Nordic broadcasting giant launched in the United Kingdom last November after purchasing Premier Sport in a deal valued at £30million.

The new station was the main broadcast partner for both the United Rugby Championship and the Elite Ice Hockey League, home of Ulster Rugby and the Belfast Giants respectively. The channel also screened Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League and European Championship Qualifiers after signing a long-term deal with UEFA that stretched to 2028.

However, Viaplay has confirmed its intention to wind down its UK operation and lay off a quarter of its staff worldwide.

CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann explained: "We will exit Poland, Baltics, UK, US and Canada to re-focus on the Nordics and Netherlands.

"(We will) exit in the form of disposal, partnering or winding down the businesses.

"We have initiated a strategic review for international markets, including the UK, where we will seek optimal solutions for our operations, including partnerships.”

It’s also a blow for Scottish football fans, as Viaplay share Scottish Cup broadcast rights with the BBC and are title sponsors of the League Cup.

However, the Viaplay CEO promised that the company will continue to broadcast as normal for the immediate future.

He continued: "It is business as usual for now, what our customers can watch on Viaplay today will be there tomorrow too.

"Looking into the second half of the year, we will continue to feel the pressure of the macro environment and rising content costs, due to higher original content costs, built-in sports rights inflation, and adverse currency effects.

"We now expect full year group operating losses to be approximately SEK 850-1,050m (£64m-£75m) for 2023.

“The content investments that have been made are not all paying off and are committed in the short and medium term. Furthermore, the pursuit of subscriber volume growth has been at the cost of value, especially when it comes to our partner agreements.”