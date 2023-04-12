UEFA Euro 2028: Belfast’s Casement Park and Aviva Stadium in Dublin part of final UK-Ireland bid

How Casement Park is expected to look after redevelopment

Casement Park in Belfast is officially part of the UK and Ireland’s final bid to co-host the Euro 2028 football tournament.

Initially part of the 14 stadium preliminary list, the west Belfast venue will join other stadiums from across England, Wales, Scotland and Dublin hosting matches if the bid is successful.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is also included in the final bidding list, however Croke Park – previously on the preliminary list – has been dropped from the final bidding list by the associations.

The English stadia include two in London – Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Etihad Stadium and St James’ Park are also on the as is Villa Park in Birmingham.

Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock is on the shortlist, as is Villa Park in Birmingham.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Hampden Park in Glasgow complete the list.

The bid also confirmed more than three million tickets would be available to football fans – more than any previous Euro tournament.

A spokesperson for the bid said: “We are delighted that our Government Partners are fully committed to hosting UEFA Euro 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported.

"This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game.”

The UK-Ireland bid faces competition from Turkey, with UEFA’s executive committee set to make a decision on hosting for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September next year.

A joint statement from the five bidding associations said: “We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid.

“Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting Euro 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities.

“Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European national associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

“The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights.

“Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the Euro. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before.”

The UK and Ireland had initially undertaken a feasibility study looking at the possibility of bidding for the 2030 World Cup, but switched focus to the Euros.