Ukraine 1-0 Northern Ireland ratings: Young guns continue to show potential despite defeat in Dnipro
Northern Ireland finished the season with a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in Dnipro despite a battling second-half performance from Ian Baraclough's men.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a string of good saves and Ali McCann had another strong performance in midfield at the end of an impressive season.
Who else stood out? Stuart McKinley takes a look...
Starting XI
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8
Made an outstanding low save early on while it was still 0-0, one big stop later in the first half and another late in the game.
Ciaron Brown - 7
Looked comfortable in what was probably his toughest international so far and was close to capping his display with a goal.
Shane Ferguson - 7
Made a crucial block late in the first half and he will have enjoyed his battle with Andriy Yarmolenko.
Daniel Ballard - 7
The lack of a linesman’s flag made it look like he was poorly positioned a couple of times, but continues to shine at this level.
Craig Cathcart - 7
Quietly effective as he led and marshalled what was a hugely inexperienced defence that had never played together before.
George Saville - 6
Some neat link-up play with Shane Ferguson on the left in first half, but had to do most of his work off the ball after the break.
Stuart Dallas - 7
Could have been braver with the ball in the Ukraine half, but often had very few options when looking to build attacks.
Ali McCann - 8
Energetic style is hugely refreshing. Always tries to be positive with the ball and got into a good position only to head wide.
Josh Magennis - 6
Like many before him, he was largely isolated up front. Did well to make room for a shot that was blocked early in second half.
Paddy McNair - 6
Set-piece delivery caused problems for Ukraine, but in open play he was often isolated in wide areas with little support.
Niall McGinn - 6
Linked well with Magennis on a couple of occasions in the first half before being withdrawn at half time.
Replacements
Jordan Thompson (for McGinn, 45 mins) - 7
Added some real threat
Kyle Lafferty (for Magennis, 60 mins) - 6
Posed a different threat to Ukraine
Paul Smyth (for Ferguson, 77 mins) - 5
Came on and did a solid job
Gavin Whyte (for McCann, 81 mins) - 5
Looked dangerous in fleeting moments
Sam McClelland (for Brown, 89 mins) - 5
A short international bow
Dion Charles (for Dallas, 89 mins) - 5
Not enough time to make a real impact