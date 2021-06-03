Ukraine 1-0 Northern Ireland ratings: Young guns continue to show potential despite defeat in Dnipro

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell leads Northern Ireland off the pitch after their defeat to Ukraine in Dnipro (William Cherry/Presseye)

Northern Ireland finished the season with a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in Dnipro despite a battling second-half performance from Ian Baraclough's men.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a string of good saves and Ali McCann had another strong performance in midfield at the end of an impressive season.

Who else stood out? Stuart McKinley takes a look...

Starting XI

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8

Made an outstanding low save early on while it was still 0-0, one big stop later in the first half and another late in the game.

Ciaron Brown - 7

Looked comfortable in what was probably his toughest international so far and was close to capping his display with a goal.

Shane Ferguson - 7

Made a crucial block late in the first half and he will have enjoyed his battle with Andriy Yarmolenko.

Daniel Ballard - 7

The lack of a linesman’s flag made it look like he was poorly positioned a couple of times, but continues to shine at this level.

Craig Cathcart - 7

Quietly effective as he led and marshalled what was a hugely inexperienced defence that had never played together before.

George Saville - 6

Some neat link-up play with Shane Ferguson on the left in first half, but had to do most of his work off the ball after the break.

Stuart Dallas - 7

Could have been braver with the ball in the Ukraine half, but often had very few options when looking to build attacks.

Ali McCann - 8

Energetic style is hugely refreshing. Always tries to be positive with the ball and got into a good position only to head wide.

Josh Magennis - 6

Like many before him, he was largely isolated up front. Did well to make room for a shot that was blocked early in second half.

Paddy McNair - 6

Set-piece delivery caused problems for Ukraine, but in open play he was often isolated in wide areas with little support.

Niall McGinn - 6

Linked well with Magennis on a couple of occasions in the first half before being withdrawn at half time.

Replacements

Jordan Thompson (for McGinn, 45 mins) - 7

Added some real threat

Kyle Lafferty (for Magennis, 60 mins) - 6

Posed a different threat to Ukraine

Paul Smyth (for Ferguson, 77 mins) - 5

Came on and did a solid job

Gavin Whyte (for McCann, 81 mins) - 5

Looked dangerous in fleeting moments

Sam McClelland (for Brown, 89 mins) - 5

A short international bow

Dion Charles (for Dallas, 89 mins) - 5

Not enough time to make a real impact