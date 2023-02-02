Under-21 boss John Schofield follows Kenny Shiels out the door at Irish FA

The number of job vacancies at the Irish FA has increased with the news of John Schofield’s departure as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager.

Just a few hours after it was confirmed Kenny Shiels was no longer Northern Ireland women’s boss, Schofield was shown the door.

The Barnsley native said he was “disappointed” to be leaving the role.

Former Peterborough United Under-23 coach Schofield was appointed in July 2021 after a year as the side’s part-time assistant coach before Ian Baraclough took charge of the senior side.

But a disappointing qualification campaign saw the Under-21 side fail to reach the Euro 2023 Finals.

Northern Ireland finished third in Group C on seven points and did defeat Slovakia, but they were well adrift of both Spain (24 points) and the Slovakians (15) in their bid to qualify.

“I want to thank everyone connected to the Irish Football Association for the opportunity to work with some brilliant young footballers who not only have exciting careers in front of them as players but as young men, too,” said the outgoing boss.

“They have all shown me unstinting support throughout my time at the Irish FA and for that I thank them.

‘I am, of course, disappointed to be leaving, however I am comforted by the fact that I have contributed to the development of those players and helped them gain invaluable experience in their own journeys.”

Northern Ireland’s Under-21s do not have a fixture confirmed yet, which will allow the Irish FA to do their due diligence in finding a replacement to try and build on Schofield’s work.

The draw for UEFA Under-21 Euro 2025 qualifiers will be held in Switzerland today.

The 52 entrants involved in qualifying will compete between this March and November 2024 for 15 places at the Finals in Slovakia. Northern Ireland have been placed in Pot Four for the draw along with eight other nations: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, Turkey, North Macedonia, Wales, Belarus and Albania.