Under-fire Ian Baraclough says Northern Ireland have to learn fast

Nations League

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has admitted his young and inexperienced squad need to learn fast as some travelling fans called for him to be sacked after another soul destroying defeat.

It’s now 13 games without a win in the Nations League following last night’s 3-2 loss in Kosovo.

Sections of the Green and White Army sang ‘Cheerio’ as the manager went to acknowledge the travelling support at the end of the game.

Early strikes from Vedat Muriqi and Zymer Bytyqi, the first a penalty, put Kosovo in control. And although Shayne Lavery pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, Muriqi’s second at the start of the second half retored their two-goal advantage. Dan Ballard’s late header was merely a consolation.

Baraclough’s side entered League C Group 2 as top seeds following their relegation and the manager targeted 12 points from their June fixtures, but they have taken only one from three games and the former Motherwell boss has just three wins from 19 competitive matches.

After suffering another dose of pain in Pristina, under-pressure Baraclough felt his side gave away poor goals.

“Take Davo (Steven Davis), Jonny (Evans) and Kyle Lafferty out, there’s not too many caps in the team,” he said.

“You have inexperienced players at this level who need to learn quickly. We knew how difficult this game would be, they are a settled side with players playing at a high level.

“There’s ways to lose a game of football and we took the game to them but we conceded key goals at key times and that was hard on us.

“We stayed resolute and played our way back into the game. The goals are basic mistakes but Brodie (Spencer), who let his man run off him for their goal, had a good game.

“The set-piece goal will be a lift for the players because we have been working on that with them.

“It was a good test for us and we matched them, we created more than double figures of chances and that bodes well for the future. This is a building plan for the bigger picture. With more performances like that, we will get results.”

Northern Ireland opened this June schedule of games with an abject 1-0 loss at home to Greece followed by an uninspiring 0-0 draw in Cyprus on Sunday.

If they fail to beat Cyprus at home on Sunday, it could be the end of Baraclough’s reign.