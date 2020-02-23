Updated: Who will Northern Ireland play in Women's Euro 2022 play-offs and when are the matches set to take place?

All you need to know about the Women's Euro 2022 play-offs with draw set to take place on March 5.

Northern Ireland are on their way to the Women's Euro 2022 play-offs.

Northern Ireland are through to the Women's Euro 2022 play-offs in an historic achievement.

They did it with a run of four successive victories to sign-off their group campaign, pipping Wales to the Group C runners-up post on head-to-head record.

How fitting to think that veteran defender Ashley Hutton, who has been ever-present throughout the team's rise from also-rans to genuine contenders, was the one to bag the telling goal; an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw in Newport in September last year.

Now the attention turns to what's next? What exactly is the challenge that stands in their way of a place at the finals?

What format do the play-offs take?

Unlike the men's European Championship play-offs, which form semi-finals and finals, the women's are a more simple affair. Six teams make it to the play-offs and are drawn into three separate match-ups. Those are played as two-legged ties, home and away.

When are the Women's Euro 2022 play-offs?

Both legs of the play-offs are scheduled to take place between April 5 and April 13, 2021.

Who can Northern Ireland face?

We won't know the exact six teams who have made it to the play-offs until the final group stage games are played in February.

So far, three have been confirmed and another seven could yet end up in the play-offs.

Confirmed to have automatically qualified: Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Finland, Sweden, France, Belgium, Germany, Iceland.

Confirmed play-off sides so far: Russia, Ukraine, Northern Ireland

Possible play-off teams: Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Poland

The top teams in each group and the best three of nine group runners-up qualify automatically for the finals, with the remaining six runners-up going to the play-offs. Two of Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal will join Iceland in automatic qualification, while in Group D, Poland could yet overhaul the Czech Republic to reach the play-offs.

We will know the confirmed play-off teams tomorrow, when the final group game is played.

When is the draw and how does it work?

UEFA have confirmed that the draw will take place on March 5, giving teams just a month to prepare. They would not, however, confirm yet whether or not there will be any seeding in place. There is nothing within the Women's Euro 2022 regulations to suggest that would be the case.

What are the best and worst-case scenarios for Northern Ireland?

Assuming it's an open draw and using the rather unscientific method of the FIFA Women's World Rankings, here's the best and the worst scenarios Northern Ireland can face (world ranking in brackets). Ranked 55th, NI are the highest ranked side left by some 23 places.

'Dream' tie: Northern Ireland (55) v Portugal (32)

Nightmare tie: Northern Ireland (55) v Italy (14)

All potential play-off teams' world rankings: Italy 14, Switzerland 20, Austria 22, Russia 24, Ukraine 26, Poland 28, Czech Republic 29, Portugal 32, Northern Ireland 55.

(Next women's FIFA World Ranking update set to be announced on December 18.)

Whatever way you slice it, they'll be up against it.

But when has that ever stopped Northern Ireland? Bring it on.