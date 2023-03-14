Vibrant O’Carroll will be great asset for Northern Ireland, says O’Neill

International football

HIGHLY-rated coach Diarmuid O’Carroll lasted only a few hours as manager of the Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 squads in 2021, but now he has been appointed to Michael O’Neill’s senior backroom staff.

Former Crusaders striker O’Carroll, just 35, was named yesterday as a senior coach by O’Neill and will join up with the squad on Sunday for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with games against San Marino on Thursday, March 23 and Finland at Windsor Park on Sunday, March 26.

Two years ago, the assistant manager to Stephen Robinson at St Mirren was forced to stand down after being appointed boss of the Irish FA’s under-age teams when it was discovered O’Carroll did not possess a UEFA Pro Licence, which was part of the essential criteria for the role. He was later replaced by Gerard Lyttle.

Addressing the issue, O’Neill said: “I have watched Diarmuid in action on the training ground and he is a vibrant young coach. I believe he will be a great asset to us.

“I am aware of the matter regarding Diarmuid’s application to the Under-17 and Under-19 role back in 2021. He and I have spoken about this and Diarmuid recognises the difficult situation which the Association was put in at that time.”