Video of NI fans ‘boxing’ in Slovenian supermarket goes viral on social media

Two Northern Ireland fans took their frustrations out over Thursday’s defeat to Slovenia through a bit of ‘sparring’ in an eastern European supermarket.

In a video on social media, the two fans are said to be shopping in a Slovenian supermarket when they notice boxing gloves for sale.

Both wearing their Green and White Army bucket hats, the pair jokingly start boxing in the middle of shopping aisle.

After a good start, the topless man got in some shots before his friend in the Northern Ireland top got his revenge and knocked his opponent’s bucket hat off in the play fight.

Both men can be seen laughing and sharing a joke.

The video was originally shared on X by Hooligans TV, which often shares fights between football fans and pyrotechnic displays by ultra supporters across Europe.

It has been watched over 40,000 times so far, with one user replying: “I wish this page was more like this. So much anger and violence. Just have a beer and a laugh!”

Sharing the video, Northern Ireland fan page Our Wee Country said: “When you go for a carry out in a Slovenian supermarket and see boxing gloves for sale.”

Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 were all but ended on Thursday after losing 4-2 in Ljubljana.

Michael O’Neill’s side play Kazakhstan on Sunday afternoon.