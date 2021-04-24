Warren Feeney hits back at critics who 'questioned appointment' after leading Bulgarian side FC Pirin Blagoevgrad to promotion

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney has defied the odds to lead his club FC Pirin Blagoevgrad to promotion to the Bulgarian top division.

Former Linfield chief Feeney left NIFL Championship side Ards to take over at Pirin in November 2019 and spent the remainder of that campaign tempering expectations and warning that his side's bid for a top tier return would involve a 'step by step' process.

There was a squad overhaul with 30 players moved on and 19 brought in, one of whom - Anton Karachanakov - scored both goals in Friday's 2-0 victory that sealed promotion.

However, after winning only two of the first five games of the Second League season back in August, there had been rumours circulating that the club were set to replace Feeney while reports of fan unrest over the manager continued into October.

To make the early part of the season even more tough on the boss, his assistant and former Blackburn star Andy Todd left the club for personal reasons.

However, by then, Feeney's side had begun a run that would earn 13 wins from 18 league matches, beaten only once and culminating in Friday's 2-0 victory over Lovech that sealed what had once looked an unlikely promotion and a return to the top division after three years out.

"These players are a fantastic group," Feeney is quoted as saying by sportal.bg.

"A lot of people told me I had great players, but you have to make them play together. We all worked hard and we went back to where we belonged."

Given the struggles in the early weeks of the campaign, Feeney also took the opportunity to hit back at his doubters.

He said: "People criticized my style (and) told us, that we have too many players, but I wanted more quality. People wanted to lose me, there was a lot of negative energy, but it all happened because of the players. It was difficult, but now we have to enjoy.

"It was certainly not easy for me. I know football, I played at a high level. I wanted the players to believe me, I didn't care about people's opinions. People questioned my appointment, but I don't regret anything. They are a fantastic group. From here, we start preparing for the elite. "

Pirin, where Dimitar Berbatov began his career, will now aim to complete the job of lifting the league title ahead of Lokomotiv Sofia.

"We want to win the league," said Feeney. "I want to build a championship mentality and it will only happen if we win the league."