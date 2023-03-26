Wasteful Northern Ireland slip to first defeat of Euro campaign as Finland ruin O’Neill homecoming

Finland's Anssi Suhonen and Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualifying match at Windsor Park — © PA

Party poopers. That was Finland at Windsor Park as they spoiled Michael O’Neill’s homecoming. For the manager’s eagerly awaited return the visitors put the Northern lights out on a night when the home side lacked a cutting edge.

O’Neill’s men had several chances but failed to take any, played themselves into plenty of promising positions but failed to make them count and as for set pieces… well, that was just one failure after another.

At the other end, the only goal of this Euro 2024 qualifier was a poor one to concede with Benjamin Kallman’s first half effort earning his side a precious three points.

After comfortably defeating San Marino on Thursday, this was a game that Northern Ireland should not have lost. Only later in the campaign will we know how damaging this result is but right now it is a bitter blow because Finland aren’t anything special and will be overjoyed to have emerged victorious.

At one point in the day after Kazakhstan had come from behind to defeat Denmark, O’Neill’s side topped the Group H table. By the end of the evening on UEFA’s website they were fifth in the standings.

Given there is not much between many of the teams it could be that type of snakes and ladders group, but you would think from here on in if the Green and White Army have any aspirations of travelling to Germany for the finals next year their team can’t afford to lose any more matches at Windsor Park.

Also, more experienced players need to step up to help teenagers Shea Charles and Conor Bradley, who were left to carry the fight to the Finns until Josh Magennis entered the pitch early in the second half.

Maybe a few will be back for June’s trip to Denmark and the Windsor Park clash against Kazakhstan. He didn’t complain about it before this double header but O’Neill was missing big hitters like Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas for these matches.

Corry Evans, Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Conor McMenamin and Liam Boyce have also been absent due to injury.

The manager said he would not be emotional making his return as boss to Windsor Park, though even he must have been moved by the reception he received from the crowd prior to kick-off. All over the stadium, which he turned into a fortress in his first spell in charge, they rose to applaud the man who made their dreams come true inspiring the team to the Euro 2016 finals.

It was a sight and sound to behold and the perfect illustration of how respected, revered and rated O’Neill is by the Green and White Army.

In his 50th competitive match as boss of Northern Ireland, the fans tried to do their bit throughout but to no avail, leaving the side with a record of two home wins in their last 16 at Windsor Park.

For his first match back in Belfast, O’Neill opted to make one alteration to the XI that began in Serravalle on Thursday, meaning Bailey Peacock-Farrell was in goal and captain Craig Cathcart was alongside Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown in a three-man defence.

Fresh from impressing against San Marino, Bradley and Jamal Lewis were in wing back roles with Shea Charles, Paddy McNair and Jordan Thompson in midfield. Thompson, who joined Stoke when O’Neill was the manager there, replaced George Saville. In attack, Conor Washington was paired with Dion Charles, the two goal hero last week.

Leading the forward line for Finland, who lost 3-1 in Denmark on opening Euro night, was Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, who had scored 37 goals in 109 previous internationals, while Rangers ace Glen Kamara, in midfield, was another well known face to the crowd of 17,913.

Finland had plenty of possession in the early exchanges but did little with it, unlike Northern Ireland teenager Shea Charles who looked capable of making something happen when he had the ball at his feet.

You can see why the 19-year-old is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, who love to sign promising youngsters.

It was a cat and mouse affair in the opening quarter with most of the home side's attacks coming down the right where Bradley is such a willing runner.

The best opportunity came in the 21st minute when, after excellent passes from Ballard and McNair, the Liverpool youngster, on loan at Bolton, crossed for Dion Charles who skied over the bar.

If in his current form Charles would have felt he could have done better, O’Neill would definitely have expected more from his defence on 28 minutes when the Finns took the lead.

It was such a sloppy, scrappy goal to concede. First Northern Ireland should have stopped a cross from the right side of the box and then Pukki was allowed to deflect the ball beyond Ballard into the path of Kallman, who had too much space from close range to score.

It could have been worse for Northern Ireland shortly after but for Ballard and then Peacock-Farrell keeping out the dangerous Pukki.

With a couple of penalty appeals waved away in quick succession, O’Neill’s side needed inspiration and they nearly found it through the two youngsters, with Shea Charles and Bradley combining brilliantly to send Dion Charles in on goal. Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was sharp enough to deny him. A big chance missed.

Ballard was forced off injured five minutes after the break with Magennis coming on in an attacking substitution.

Magennis had an immediate impact, sending Dion Charles racing down the right wing with his cross just out of reach from Washington. Next it was Lewis raiding the left flank from a Magennis ball and when Bradley cleverly nodded the Newcastle man’s delivery down inside the area, the Kop was ready to erupt but the Wigan striker blazed over.

Better from O’Neill’s team though another wasted opportunity.

Northern Ireland kept coming and on 62 minutes had the ball in the net when a McNair corner was spilled by Hradecky and turned in by striker Charles. To the frustration of all in green, it was disallowed for handball from the Bolton man. VAR did not change the decision by Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak, who felt like Ivan the Terrible to the Green and White Army.

It was largely one way traffic, though on a rare attack in the second half Robert Ivanov had an opportunity to seal the deal for Finland but was well off target.

O’Neill brought on Gavin Whyte, Saville and Isaac Price for his home debut in a bid to rescue a point but, in keeping with most of the match, the final ball wasn’t up to scratch and the standard of free-kicks and corners was dreadful.

Such a weapon in the first O’Neill era, they are going to have to work on set pieces going forward.

With so much hope and optimism inside Windsor Park at the start, ultimately this proved to be a disappointing night.

It was not the homecoming the boss, the players or the fans wanted.

