Watch: Barry Baggley scores on full league debut just an hour after Belfast teenager’s loan move to Altrincham confirmed

Barry Baggley made his first senior league start last night in front of the BT Sport cameras. (Photo by Kevin Barnes - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Northern Ireland Under 21 international Barry Baggley made an instant impact by scoring on his debut in front of the BT Sport cameras last night just one hour after joining Altrincham on loan.

The 19-year-old was drafted in as a loan signing from Fleetwood Town in a move that was confirmed by the club just a few minutes before the team news was confirmed for the televised National League clash with Solihull Moors.

And it took just 15 minutes of what was his first ever senior league start for Baggley to open his account with a first-time left-footed rocket into the top corner. As the ball hit the net, it was still barely an hour after his signing had been announced.

Baggley joined Fleetwood from Glentoran in 2018 and less than a year later had made history by becoming the club’s youngest ever league player when he came off the bench against Walsall, aged only 17 years and 57 days.

Since then, he has made only four further league appearances, all as a substitute, in an injury-hampered spell.

Having started for Northern Ireland Under 21s in the shock defeat to Malta last month before being named as an unused sub for the recent losses to Spain and Russia, Baggley will be hoping a spell of senior football will boost his prospects.

He has initially joined Antrincham on a month-long deal and his parent club will be confident it can help propel the teenager into their own starting side.

Baggley signed a new three-year contract with Fleetwood in July, earning praise from development team head coach and former Scotland full-back Stephen Crainey.

“Barry has great ability,” Crainey said. “I think he was really unfortunate with injuries last season, but I have no doubts with him. The pre-season games he played last season, especially against Blackburn, he was outstanding against their first team, and he showed what he could do.

“We’ve got real faith in Barry so hopefully he can stay injury-free, unlike last season when he picked up a few niggles and setbacks, but I’m sure he will be able to dust that off and kick on to show, again, what he’s all about this season.”