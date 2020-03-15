Watch: Bobby Burns stars in Newcastle Jets' latest win as A-League career takes off

Bobby Burns has now started 11 league games in a row for Newcastle Jets.

Bobby Burns is enjoying a run of starts for Newcastle Jets and recently had some home support, including from his dad Thomas (orange t-shirt).

Bobby Burns was one of the stars of the show for Newcastle Jets on Sunday when the A League side ran out 3-0 winners at Adelaide United.

The 20-year-old moved down under in September on a loan deal from struggling Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Despite a slow start, having to wait until December 28th to be named in an A-League starting XI for the first time, Burns is now coming into his own with a string of impressive displays.

The former Glenavon star has started all 11 games since his full league debut and has helped guide his side to a recent upturn in form, unbeaten in the last six with three wins and three draws.

The latest saw former Republic of Ireland star Wes Hoolohan make his long-awaited return, having suffered an ankle ligament injury shortly after his move to Australia last summer.

And it was the 37-year-old wizard who lifted a through ball over the top for Burns to race onto in order to cross for Steve Ugarkovic to head home.

It could be the last time Burns and his Jets side take to the pitch for the foreseeable future as suspension looms large amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Border restrictions announced after the game have pushed the league to the brink, as New Zealand-based Wellington Phoenix, who play in the division, will be forced into 14-day isolation when they arrive in Australia.

The news also presents difficulties for Melbourne Victory, who are still in New Zealand after their defeat to Wellington on Sunday.

Burns' Jets are now ninth in the table, six points behind Western United in sixth, the position they need to reach to make it into the second-ending Finals Series for a chance to play for the title.

Former Sunderland and Cork City forward Roy O'Donovan netted the opener on Sunday, his third goal in five league games since returning to the club from Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar, and Matthew Miller scored the second.

Ex-Celtic player Joe Ledley made his bow as a late substitute after recently joining the Jets from Charlton.