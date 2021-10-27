Watch: Ethan Galbraith compared to Paul Scholes after scoring screamer in man of the match performance for Doncaster Rovers against Cambridge

Ethan Galbraith has been earning rave reviews for his performances at Doncaster Rovers. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Ethan Galbraith bagged his first senior goal on Tuesday evening amid a performance that drew comparisons to Manchester United’s legendary midfielder Paul Scholes.

The Northern Ireland international is out on loan at Doncaster Rovers this season and has been impressing during his first full campaign in first team football.

His rise continued with what was a pearl of a strike to earn a 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

"We all know Ethan’s a top, top player and he’s got that in his locker,” said team-mate Tom Anderson.

"The last two games, he’s really been on it. He’s got a bright future ahead of him as long as he keeps working hard and doing what he’s doing.”

Watch his thunderbolt of an effort here:

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The goal also sparked renewed praise from fans on social media, with James Daly branding Galbraith’s overall performance “Scholes-esque” as the official Doncaster Rovers account questioned the need to even have a man-of-the-match vote such was the dominance of his display.

"Ethan Galbraith that is ridiculous... an absolute bullet from the young midfielder from 25 yards out which crashes in off the post,” said the Doncaster account on summing up his goal.

Aaron Kennedy called on Manchester United to make sure they don’t risk losing the prospect, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2023.

"Young Ethan Galbraith scoring a cracker for Doncaster tonight this kid is a special talent and needs to be given a chance soon before someone snaps him up from us,” he said.

The performance, which again started at right-back following a spate of injuries, came hot on the heels of an eye-catching assist from Galbraith during Saturday’s 3-2 win over Cheltenham.

"He was fantastic on the ball,” said boss Richie Wellens after that one. “We rotated him in midfield and he set up the first goal with something that we’ve worked on. I thought he was outstanding.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Galbraith made his senior United debut as a late substitute during the Europa League defeat in Astana in November 2019 and has made two senior appearances for Northern Ireland.

He netted the winner for Northern Ireland U21s against Slovakia last month.