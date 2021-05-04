Watch: Ethan Galbraith hailed for stunning goal as Manchester United U23s beat Derby County

Ethan Galbraith has once more hit the headlines with his exploits for Manchester United Under 23s.

The Northern Ireland midfielder is increasingly being tipped as a United star of the future, a case further aided by his smashing goal during Monday's 6-2 victory over Derby County Under 23s.

When a cross fell out to the edge of the area, Galbraith strode on to confidently strike the ball into the bottom corner, beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.

"He's dispatched this one like it's just a tap in. It's an absolutely fantastic strike. You're talking the best part of 25 yards and it is crash, bang wallop," said an enthusiastic Rams TV commentator.

Galbraith recently told the Sunday Life that the next step in his development will be a loan move next season.

"I feel I'm making progress at United but come next season I'll be going out on loan. Getting out and getting men's football will help me progress more," he said.

"I was supposed to go on loan in January but a couple of things fell through so I didn't go but at the start of next season I plan to go out. I've been training with the first team at United a good bit and obviously the 23s. The first team work a lot on shape and sometimes us as 23s will be against them for them to get their shape and it's good to be around players like that.

"They are world-class and I always try to do my best in that situation and try and learn from them."

The 19-year-old was included on the first team bench for a Europa League game against Real Sociedad in February. His only senior club appearance came in the same competition back in November 2019 when he came on as a final minute substitute against Astana.

Galbraith has won two senior caps for Northern Ireland, both as a substitute.