Watch: Josh Magennis bags early brace to blast Hull City to top of League One table with win at MK Dons

Josh Magennis doubled his League One tally for the season with a first-half brace for Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland striker scored for his country in Austria and, on his return to club action, picked up where he left off with a quick double at MK Dons to send City above Peterborough to the top of the League One table with a 3-1 win.

The striker was alert to duck off his mark and find the space to volley home a telling cross for an eighth minute opener.

After Stephen Walker levelled three minutes later, Hull raced straight up the pitch and Magennis showed his lively feet to sidestep the defender and lash a vicious finish beyond the goalkeeper.

Grant McCann's side have won nine of their opening 12 League One games after relegation last season and lead Peterborough by two points with a game in hand after United lost 2-1 to Blackpool.