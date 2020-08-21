Watch: Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade scores world class screamer in Champions League quarter-final as Glasgow City beaten by Wolfsburg

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade's world class screamer proved a fitting consolation for Glasgow City in their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Wolfsburg.

The German side ran out 9-1 winners but Wade's goal lit up the occasion for the Scottish champions.

Goalkeeper Lee Alexander's long ball was flicked on into Wade's path and, despite a narrow angle from wide on the left, her first-time shot flew over a helpless Wolfsburg stopper and into the top corner.

Watch it here:

Glasgow City's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League matches their best ever European performance.

Wade joined City in February, hoping to help the club add to their 13 consecutive Scottish Premier League titles.

She arrived from Icelandic side Thróttur Reykjavik where she won the league after returning to Europe from a two-year stint in America, playing for Carson-Newman University.

Lockdown meant it was a long wait for the European knock-out tie and, before the game, she spoke to the Belfast Telegraph.

"This is the big one - the one that we've all been building towards since we came back," she said.

"When you play against a team like Wolfsburg, you are challenging yourself against some of the best players in the world and that's something that any footballer would want to experience."

And her goal was very much worthy of the occasion.