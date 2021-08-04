Watch: Northern Ireland’s Shayne Lavery runs Ruben Dias ragged as Manchester City defender taunted by Liverpool fans

The Northern Ireland international and former Linfield striker was playing for his new club Blackpool in a pre-season friendly

Former Linfield ace Shayne Lavery has given Ruben Dias a headache as Liverpool fans poked fun at the Manchester City player’s costly mistake in their pre-season win over Blackpool.

Northern Ireland international Lavery (22) earned a move to The Tangerines in June after winning two Irish League titles and an Irish Cup in his two seasons at Windsor Park.

Read more Shayne Lavery explains why time is right for Blackpool switch after rejecting England offers midway through Linfield stay

As part of Blackpool’s pre-season schedule ahead of their Championship campaign, the club took on Manchester City at the Premier League champions’ Academy Stadium on Tuesday.

While Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 4-1 winners thanks to goals from Samuel Edozie, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, it was Lavery who won the penalty that got his side back on terms at 1-1.

With 21 minutes on the clock, the Aghagallon striker took the ball around 2020/21 Premier League Player of the Season, Dias, on the edge of the box, before the Portugal international fouled him in the area.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias (second from left) celebrates with his teammates after the Premier League champions scored their third goal against Blackpool. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

It didn't take long for Liverpool fans to get their own back on social media as their hero Virgil Van Dijk (VVD) came in for criticism from City fans after he was turned inside out by Hertha Berlin’s Stevan Jovetic in their friendly last week.

The Dutch international was making his first appearance for The Reds in over nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the Merseyside derby.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Ruben Dias getting spun by a Blackpool player. Based on the logic surrounding the VVD mistake the other day, I’m guessing Dias is finished too then.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Another said: “Shayne Lavery roasting Ruben Dias. Couldn't dream it.”

Plenty of Liverpool fans thought Dias’ mistake was “karma” for the jibes Van Dijk received, as one wrote: “Northern Ireland’s 4th choice striker spinning Ruben Dias. I can’t.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Before his move to Blackpool, Lavery’s stellar 2020/21 season for Linfield saw him earn the Ulster Footballer of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

Linfield fans will never forget his stunning effort to beat Qarabag in the Europa League in 2019, announcing himself to the Blues faithful.

Lavery first moved across the water at 16-years-of-age from Glenavon when he joined Everton and although there were no first team appearances at Goodison Park, he spent time on loan at Falkirk before making the move to Windsor Park.