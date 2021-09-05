Watch: Shane Ferguson scores screamer to mark 50th Northern Ireland cap with winner in Estonia

Estonia 0-1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn in training at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn ahead of the game. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Shane Ferguson couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate his 50th cap. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

It was a perfect night for Shane Ferguson, who ended his 50th Northern Ireland appearance with the captain's armband and an absolute wonder-goal to win the game.

In truth, it was an otherwise dull international friendly in Tallinn but the whole occasion was lit up by Ferguson's 75th minute piledriver that flew into the top corner, in off the post, to take the victory.

It's only Ferguson's second goal for Northern Ireland and comes over nine years on from his last, during a 3-3 friendly draw with Finland back in 2012.

Only two players kept their places in the starting line-up, with Paddy McNair shifted to right-back as he's suspended for the visit of Switzerland on Wednesday and Jamal Lewis given an extra 55 minutes game-time having played just once for Newcastle United this season.

It was a scrappy first half that Northern Ireland grew into having shifted from the usual 3-5-2 formation to a 4-2-3-1 with Gavin Whyte, Jordan Jones and Niall McGinn all supporting main striker Kyle Lafferty.

The Anorthosis forward had the only shot on target in the first half when he got on the end of a low delivery from Alfie McCalmont but couldn't get enough power on it to trouble the Estonia goalkeeper.

Aside from that, Jones worked space on the edge of the box but saw this shot charged down and a dangerous McGinn cross was just too high for Lafferty, whose wait for an international goal now stretches to 27 games.

Estonia created their best chance of the night in the opening minutes of the second half as Marteen Kuusk raced clear on the right wing and delivered a telling cross but Erik Sorga could only head wide under close attention from Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan, putting on just the right amount of pressure to impede the striker but not concede a penalty.

Trevor Carson did have to keep out a low shot from the same striker before he was replaced by Conor Hazard on the hour-mark.

Also introduced from the bench were Ferguson, largely frustrated striker Dion Charles, and Conor Bradley, with the Liverpool full-back particularly lively when surging forward from right-back during only his second cap.

Really the only event of note arrived with 15 minutes on the clock. On such a landmark night for Rotherham wide-man Ferguson, he couldn't have marked it in any more perfect fashion, smashing a long-range effort across the keeper and in off the apex of the goal-frame.

It's back to back wins for the first time in exactly two years for Northern Ireland and will only increase confidence ahead of Sitzerland's all-important World Cup qualifying visit to Belfast on Wednesday, when 16,000 fans will return to Windsor Park.

They might well have reason to be up for a game against the Swiss.

Should Italy do the job in their qualifier against Murat Yakin's men tonight, Northern Ireland would even have the chance to go second with a midweek win.

But those are worries for tomorrow. Today is all about Shane.

Northern Ireland: Carson (Hazard 63), Flanagan, Brown, McNair, Lewis (Ferguson 55), McGinn, McCalmont, Donnelly (Bradley 63), Whyte, Jones, Lafferty (Charles 55)

Unused subs: Thompson, Peacock-Farrell, Cathcart, Ballard, Washington, McCann, Lavery.

Here's the game as it happened: