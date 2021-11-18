Watch: Switzerland break into rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ after qualifying for 2022 World Cup

Switzerland's Remo Freuler (centre) celebrates scoring with Andi Zeqiri (right) during the World Cup 2022 qualifier between Switzerland and Bulgaria in Lucerne (Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP)

Despite the heartbreak the Northern Ireland football team have suffered at the hands of Switzerland over the years, on Monday night they did their rivals a massive favour.

It was Switzerland who controversially denied Northern Ireland a World Cup place in 2018, and earlier in the campaign a 2-0 defeat in Geneva effectively ended their chances of reaching Qatar next year too.

But, despite all that, it appears all is forgiven in Belfast.

With the Swiss and Italians deadlocked on 15 points at the top of World Cup qualifying Group C, whichever team had the better result in their final fixture would automatically qualify for next year’s finals.

Switzerland held up their end of the bargain, thumping Bulgaria 4-0 in Lucerne, but, due to goal difference, had Italy beaten Northern Ireland by two goals then they would have still dropped into the play-offs.

But Ian Baraclough’s men did the business at Windsor Park, holding the Azzurri to a 0-0 draw – so, effectively, Northern Ireland sealed Switzerland’s place at the World Cup!

And you can see how much it meant to the players below as they celebrated with a rendition of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, a song strongly associated with the Green and White Army!

Is this a form of thank you to Northern Ireland from the grateful Swiss players? We’ll let you decide...