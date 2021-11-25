Watch: Switzerland send chocolate thank-you gift to Northern Ireland after draw with Italy paves path to World Cup finals

Murat Yakin is keen to repay his debt of gratitude to the Green and White Army. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of Northern Ireland’s draw with Italy to conclude the World Cup qualifying campaign, there came a promise from Switzerland boss Murat Yakin.

"The Northern Irish get the best Italian chocolate from us,” he smiled, having just seen his own team smash Bulgaria 4-0 in a result that, combined with the Italians’ failure to win in Belfast, was enough to send the Swiss to the World Cup finals.

And now, sure enough, it seems the former Basel star has lived up to his word with a big delivery winging its way towards Windsor Park.

In a video uploaded on the Swiss national team’s Twitter page, Yakin packs a big box chock-full of goodies.

It must be said that, in the end, they opted for Swiss Cailler chocolate rather than the initial Italian product promised, but we’ll not split hairs.

"93 minutes without conceding a goal against the European champions Italy = 9.3kg of Swiss chocolate being sent to Northern Ireland. Sweet thanks, Murat,” says the boss as he packs the parcel and heads off, presumably to the post office, whistling Sweet Caroline.

Watch it here:

It’s a somewhat unlikely budding friendship between the associations given what happened in the 2018 World Cup play-offs and that deciding penalty.

If any chocolate were to find its way to the Belfast Telegraph office, we could be persuaded not to mention it again...