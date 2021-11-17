Watch: Trai Hume shown controversial red card as Northern Ireland U21s lose out to Malta at Mourneview Park

Northern Ireland 0-2 Malta

Red mist: Northern Ireland’s Trai Hume is sent off against Malta last night at Mourneview Park

Despite a controversial red card for Trai Hume, John Schofield will be left wondering just how his Northern Ireland Under-21s lost to Malta at Mourneview Park.

Such was the hosts’ dominance, it didn’t matter that they were down to 10 men for the majority of the contest, it was still they who dictated proceedings. But games are won on one statistic alone and that is goals, and on this occasion a wonder strike from Marcus Grima and Andreas Vella’s 89th-minute finish as Northern Ireland pressed for an equaliser decided a 2-0 scoreline.

Northern Ireland weren’t helped by Hume’s bizarre sending off shortly after the half-hour mark, the Linfield wing-back dismissed for something only the officials saw during an altercation in the box, but, in truth, they should have won regardless.

Have a look at Hume’s dismissal here:

Schofield’s side now know their European Championship qualification hopes hang by a thread. Having hoped Group C leaders Spain would do them a favour by beating Russia, which could have allowed them to move three points off second with a victory, instead a win for the Russians in Khimki leaves Northern Ireland nine points behind both sides with just four games left.

But there will be short-term frustration, too. This was a game that Northern Ireland dominated to the extent that all goalkeeper Liam Hughes did was fish the ball out of his net twice.

At the other end, Malta goalkeeper Cain Formosa was constantly on his toes, although his only notable stop before half-time was to deny Dale Taylor — back from senior duty and straight into the starting line-up — when he rifled a shot on goal on the turn.

Celebrations for Malta’s Marcus Grima

But the talking point of the first half was the stunning dismissal of Hume, the defender given his marching orders after Maltese captain Ayrton Attard collapsed to the turf with a cry while everyone’s attention was drawn to some pushing and shoving as the players awaited a Northern Ireland corner.

Whatever the officials saw, they determined it worthy of a red, much to the utter bewilderment of the men in green.

Although a man down, Northern Ireland responded well and Paul O’Neill headed a good chance wide from a corner, but, just four minutes after the restart, Malta forged ahead.

Grima’s effort from 25 yards out wasn’t the most powerful but it more than made up for it in placement. So good was the shot that Hughes’ valiant dive still stood no chance of keeping it out, and Northern Ireland trailed.

The hosts immediately resumed their dominance, though, and they would have levelled on the hour mark but for Kofi Balmer’s goal-bound header being cleared off the line by a defender.

And just when it looked like Finn Cousin-Dawson might have rescued a draw when he powered a header towards goal that seemed destined for the top corner, Formosa was there to palm it away, and that allowed Vella to slide home the second on the counter with one minute remaining, despite suspicions of offside.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Hughes, Hume, Smyth (Boyd-Munce 72), Balmer, Donnelly, McCalmont, Galbraith, Cousin-Dawson, Taylor, Lane (McGovern 72), O’Neill (Waide 72).

Unused subs: Charles, Crowe, Johnston, Scott, Webber, McKiernan.

Red card: Hume (33’)

MALTA: Formosa, Ellul, Gauci (Bradshaw 26), Lonardelli, Vella, Attard, Grima (G Sciberras 62), Garzia, Ghio (B Sciberras 62), Carbone (Zammit 78), Engerer.

Unused subs: Micallef, Mohnani, Sixsmith, Sylla, Leonardi.

Referee: Kari A Hovdanum (Faroe Islands)

Man of the match: Formosa

Match rating: 6/10