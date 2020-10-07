We are hungry for a taste of the big stage again, says Niall McGinn

Northern Ireland Euro 2016 goal hero craving another crack at a major tournament

Niall McGinn says the Northern Ireland squad have a burning desire to reach a major tournament again, particularly after the devastating World Cup play-off defeat to Switzerland.

In 2017, Northern Ireland's hopes of making the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 ended as Switzerland won their play-off 1-0 on aggregate after a scoreless stalemate in Basel.

There were high hopes of more big stage action after the memorable Euro 2016 journey to France but the opportunity slipped from their grasp and now the door to the Euro 2020 finals is still open.

Tomorrow night's Euro play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo is a tough assignment for Ian Baraclough's men but McGinn, whose goal helped give Northern Ireland a famous 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Lyon four years ago, is targeting more heroics.

"The last play-off was tough to take with the whole penalty situation," said the Aberdeen winger, reflecting on the tie which was decided by Ricardo Rodriguez's controversial penalty in Belfast.

"In the home game we probably showed them too much respect and in the away game on the night, the boys were fantastic but we didn't get the result we wanted.

"But when you have those moments it just makes you more hungry to achieve things and because we've been there and played at a major tournament and done well, you're always hungry for more. As you get older and more experienced you know these chances are at a minimum but there is no better opportunity than Bosnia on Thursday night to set ourselves up nicely.

"There's no more incentive than a final at Windsor Park and we know on our night at Windsor we are capable of beating most teams and that's what we want to do. We know how difficult it's going to be but it's a challenge we are definitely ready for."

After the Bosnia test, it's back to Nations League action for Northern Ireland, at home to Austria on Sunday and away to Norway on Wednesday.

But McGinn, who hopes to win his 61st cap tomorrow night, has his eyes on the golden prize.

"We have to solely concentrate on Thursday," he said. "We're in a good place team-wise, everyone's flying and fit and it's an opportunity to go one step closer to our ultimate dream to qualify for another major tournament.

"Having achieved it before and to do it again in such a short space of time would be great - you obviously don't want to wait for another 30 years to reach a major tournament.

"The happiness it brings to the whole country is always pleasing and you want to do that. We have the opportunity to qualify for another tournament, so we'll worry about the Nations League games when they come around. That's the most important thing."

Given that the play-off is a one-game shoot-out, it's expected that the players who handle the occasion better will prevail.

McGinn, with four international goals to his name so far, added: "You have to go out, work hard, try and put them under pressure straight away and take chances. It's not about changing shape or the team for the second leg. We have to go out and play our game.

Green machine: Niall McGinn and Paddy McNair

"Of course we'll have to concentrate on them at different times, but we have to do what we're good at and that's working hard, sticking together as a team and keeping the confidence levels high. Having all our bigger calibre players available, we have to use every attribute we have to go out there and give it our all.

"There'll be no better feeling winning on Thursday night and knowing we can have a massive opportunity in Belfast to reach another major tournament."

Close to 2,000 home fans will be in the stadium while the Green and White Army shout at their televisions.

Ni boss Ian Baraclough

"I think there will be pressure on both teams, in both semi-finals," said McGinn. "There might be a bit more pressure on them with having fans in the stadium and they will want to put on a performance and get a result.

"But that can help us, too. More often than not when you go to these intimidating grounds, we can press high at the right times and get them on the back foot and maybe the crowd can turn on them a little bit.

"We've always thrived off the atmosphere and the crowds but hopefully we can use that to our advantage."

Back in 2012, McGinn was amazed at the part he played in his side's surprise 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw against Portugal.

Before the match, all the talk was of how Cristiano Ronaldo would celebrate winning his 100th cap but instead it was another winger who shone in Porto.

"I've been very fortunate. I've had a decent international career and achieved a lot," he added.

"Looking back, before the Portugal game we said about trying to catch them on the counter-attack and I wouldn't have thought in a million years I'd be scoring my first goal away to Portugal.

"Even when we played Bosnia at home, I think it was one of my best games for Northern Ireland.

"I created plenty of chances and I just tried to get on the ball and I really enjoyed that night.

"We've been looking back over the two Bosnia games and doing research."