We are in Southampton to sink the big guns, insists Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan

The tragic demise of a ship deemed ‘unsinkable’ that didn’t even complete its maiden voyage is something that only the city of Belfast, where it was built, could celebrate and commemorate it with a museum built in its image.

There is a Titanic Story museum in Southampton too, the city from which it departed before ultimately ending up on the sea bed after striking an iceberg four days later.

Northern Ireland have come on a wonderful journey that has brought them to the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, with Southampton hosting all three of their group games.

Tonight they will come up against an opponent of titanic proportion – the dictionary definition states ‘of exceptional strength, size, or power’.

Norway, former world, European and Olympic champions, may seem to be in the unsinkable category, but Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan knows how that other story panned out and is determined to write another chapter in her team’s amazing story that will be along the same lines.

“We go out every game with a belief that we can win it,” declared the midfielder, who looked the picture of calmness as she faced the media and contemplated leading her country into the finals of a major tournament.

“We are footballers and we want to strive to be at our best.

“You can’t go into any game thinking ‘this is going to be tough, they are going to beat us’.

“It’s always been our way since Kenny (Shiels) came in that every single game we prepare and we are preparing to win. That will be the mindset that we go out with.

“We know exactly how hard that challenge is going to be, we know the calibre of player that we are up against, but we are here we are in the top 16 teams in Europe, we are at these finals and we are here to cause an upset. We’re not just here to make up numbers.”

Had anyone suggested back in late August 2019 when Northern Ireland lost 6-0 to Norway in the first game of the qualifying campaign that the teams would meet in each nation’s first game of the finals it’s unlikely that their views on would ever have been taken seriously again.

That, however, is exactly how things have turned out – an unbelievable story, an impossible tale has come to this.

Even Callaghan can’t quite take it all in just yet.

“It is quite hard to out into words how I feel as we’re about to go into a major tournament,” said Callaghan.

“I am very calm inside, we are here, this is what we prepared for.

“We are just thankful that we are the ones who have made it into the squad and we are all here.

“The surprising thing is that we are all in a calm state and I think that’s a good thing.”

Manager Kenny Shiels looked calm too in the midst of everything that is now going on around him.

The bond between him and his players was never more evident than when they spoke out in support of their boss after he was heavily criticised for comments suggesting that goals conceded in clusters in the female game was because ‘women are more emotional than men’.

Marissa Callaghan and Kenny Shiels ahead of their opening Euro 2022 match

At that time back in April Callaghan issued a statement on behalf of the entire squad making it clear that they were on his side and on the eve of the tournament went a step further by explaining just how they all feel about Shiels’ influence on the team.

“Ourselves and Kenny have always had a fantastic relationship,” she said.

“We speak about the family atmosphere that we have, any one of our players can go to Kenny and talk about how they are feeling, how they are doing.

“We see him almost as a father figure. He has been there, he’s made our dreams come true, he has got us here and we can’t deny that fact.

“The girls are just delighted that we are here and we feel very lucky that we got a manager like Kenny who took over when he did.”

An influx of fans will see Southampton become a mini-Northern Ireland over the next week as they travel to back the team.

There is unique relationship between the women’s team and those who come out to support them. Selfies at the front of stands are common after matches, shirts being given to adoring children and no shortage of autographs being signed.

That might not happen at this level of the game, but the players know that those who have been on-board with them throughout their journey to this stage will be there again to roar them on – hopefully to victory.

“We are getting a lot of message of support through and we know a lot of our friends and family and the wider Northern Ireland community are coming over to support us,” said Callaghan.

“Some of the girls have family coming from Australia to support us so we are really excited and we can’t wait to hear the noise.

“It is just as exciting for them as it is for us. We saw what the fans were like when the men went to the 2016 Euros and it’s going to be the same sort of thing, we have the top fans in the world and they will be here in Southampton to show that.”

The thing about what this team has achieved though is that no matter what happens after they leave Southampton they will still be celebrated in Northern Ireland.