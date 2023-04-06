We can drive Northern Ireland onto next level: Marissa Callaghan

Captain insists next women’s manager will get total commitment

Marissa Callaghan (8) will aim to lead Northern Ireland to victory when the side face Wales in an international friendly — © UEFA via Getty Images

She’s been part of the past, as captain she is naturally still a prominent figure in the present and she is hungry to be involved in at least the near future.

In the last few years, Marissa Callaghan has experienced an amazing evolution with Northern Ireland, culminating in her skippering of the team at last summer’s Women’s Euro 2022 Finals.

What is in store for the side is unclear. They face Wales tonight without a permanent manager in place after Kenny Shiels parted ways with the Irish FA just seven months after leading the country into a first major female tournament, and the draw for the inaugural Women’s Nations League – which will determine the autumn match calendar – is still a month away.

One thing that Callaghan can promise interim boss Andy Waterworth in the Cardiff City Stadium, and whoever takes over from him in the coming months, is that the desire to succeed and intention to drive the women’s game forward that exists within the squad will remain the same.

She also intends to lead from the front, with no plans to retire even though her 38th birthday is looming later this year because there is too much going on to even think about stopping playing right now.

“I wouldn’t say we are in limbo,” said Callaghan, despite the current period of uncertainty.

“We have had a lot of success in the last few years and we’ve taken the game on to another level in Northern Ireland, and we want to continue to do that.

“The Association and players have the desire to take it to another level again.

“It’s a really exciting time to be involved and I think we are going to have a big future.

“For us, it’s about the pride and the passion of pulling on the jersey, and no matter who the management team is or the coaching staff is, the girls will be on board and engaged and we’ll go out and play whatever style they want us to play.

“International football, it’s elite level and it’s about bringing your heart and wearing your heart on your sleeve and going out and doing the best you can.

“We always bring that Northern Ireland way into the game and no matter who will be coming in in the long term, the girls will give it everything and that is the main thing.”

Waterworth has been impressed with the attitude and application of the players, many of whom he is trying to get to know very quickly while they too get to know him, stating: “They have been very professional, focused on their work and respectful.

“It hasn’t been easy for them because as a player you want clarity and this is sprung on them, but because of their focus it has been easier for me as a coach.”

Knowing that his remit is simply to lead the team for one game, Waterworth is keen to stay out of the limelight and let the focus be on those on the pitch.

He doesn’t have a Churchillian speech prepared to rally his troops. He will, however, take some learning from one of his former managers – and one that knows plenty about being the centre of attention in international football.

“All the managers I have played for have influenced me,” he said. “David Healy always said that you can do all the game rehearsal you want, but it’s when the big lights go on, that’s when it counts.

“He sent me a nice message as well.

“What I have been really conscious of this week is that my job is to prepare the team, there won’t be any changing of hearts and minds or changing the culture, it’s preparing the team, they are focused and they know what they have to do, they have been here before and they know it’s showtime on Thursday night.”

Regarding team selection and set-up, expect it to be very similar to the recent era. Waterworth is smart enough to know that things weren’t broken on the pitch and he won’t try to reinvent the strategy in one game.

Record goalscorer Rachel Furness is expected to be named in the starting line-up on returning to the squad following a break from international duty after the European Finals.

Shannon Turner is likely to be handed her senior debut in goal in the absence of Jackie Burns, who has suffered an Achilles tendon injury and could be out for some time.