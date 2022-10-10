We can follow in footsteps of 2016 heroes, says Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough after favourable Euro 2024 draw

Euro 2024

Michael O’Neill’s side reached the knockout stages of Euro 2016 after emerging from pot five and Baraclough believes his men can celebrate a similar success story.

Northern Ireland will come up against Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in one of the six team groups and it’s a draw which has been kind to the manager who is under fire after a disappointing Nations League campaign.

Baraclough’s mantra has been to judge him in the Euro qualifiers and supporters will expect his side to be competitive in Group H where the top two will seal automatic qualification.

While Republic of Ireland were handed a much tougher assignment against the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar, Northern Ireland can be inspired by the Euro 2016 journey to becoming Kings of Lyon when Greece, Romania, Hungary, Finland and the Faroe Islands were swept past in the group.

“When I speak to the guys who were involved in the Euro 2016 campaign I’m sure they will be looking at the draw in a similar light,” said Baraclough.

“It gives us a chance to have a good smash at it and we know the importance of getting off to a good start and making sure we get on a roll. Momentum is a massive thing and if we can start well in March then it is a group which the boys will relish.

“I kind of said tongue and cheek last week that the last time we were in Pot 5 we won the group and qualified for the Euros. Let’s hope history can repeat itself and we can give a good fist of it. There’s a long way to go until we play in March but I think it’s something the players will look forward to and think there is a realistic chance of having a really good bash at it.”

It was a favourable draw for Northern Ireland and Baraclough admitted it gives his side a reasonable chance of making the finals. “I do think this draw gives our side a reasonable chance,” added the former Motherwell boss. “I was speaking to the other managers of the Home Nations, Gareth (Southgate), Rob Page and Steve Clarke. Steve said although they (Scotland) got promoted (in the Nations League) and it’s been a good campaign for him, it’s not a competition anyone relishes because probably the players don’t take it as seriously as Euros and World Cups. “I stand by what I said; judge us - all of us’ on our campaigns - Euros and World Cups. “I think that still rings true with everybody. “We certainly could have been put in a much harder group with two footballing giants I suppose, with some of the names in Pot 2. “No disrespect to Finland but fans will look at that and say we’ve got as good a chance as we’ve had in recent years. “There’ll be teams in that group who think they can pick up points that they haven’t done on previous occasions as well.” Top seeds Denmark, who famously won the 1992 European Championship, have climbed to 10th in the FIFA rankings after twice beating world champions France in the Nations League. “You look at pot one and there’s some enormous teams there, I was speaking to a few managers from that group thinking I would like to avoid them but you expected at least one big footballing nation,” said Baraclough who was relieved to avoid France and England from pot two.

“Denmark have a smaller population than other teams in that pot but they have some really good young players coming through and they have been a solid outfit for the past decade and are still building. I know from the under-21s we came across some of the players who have now progressed into the Danish team and are shining lights so I know what they have coming through. They will be looking at the group and expecting to win it. “Everyone is going to look at the group and there will be expectations there for us to beat San Marino, and maybe even Kazakhstan. “I look at Slovenia, I look at Finland, Kazakhstan, and they have picked up some good results recently. “So every game has its pressures and every game will be ramped up whenever it comes around in March. People will want a good start.” Fans have voiced their frustration with the side’s form and many have called for a change of manager but Baraclough wants more time to prove his worth. “The future is my contract until the end of the Euros tournament,” he said. “I’ve had a World Cup campaign when we did well against the bigger nations but we let ourselves down against Bulgaria and we are disappointed with that, which ultimately cost us in getting a play-off place. “When the Euros come round I can see the players stepping up and relishing it. They will attack it in the right frame of mind, we are looking forward to it. “I love the job and I relish the challenge. I’m lucky and fortunate to be leading a nation and I know it’s a passionate nation who wants to do well. I feel privileged and extremely excited for next year.”

Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 fixtures

Thursday, March 23: San Marino (away) Sunday, March 26: Finland (home) Friday, June 16: Denmark (away) Monday, June 19: Kazakhstan (home) Thursday, September 7: Slovenia (away) Sunday, September 10: Kazakhstan (away) Saturday, October 14: San Marino (home) Tuesday, October 17: Slovenia (home) Friday, November 17: Finland (away) Monday, November 20: Denmark (home)