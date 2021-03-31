'We think we're good enough': Ian Baraclough insists must-win pressure will not bother Northern Ireland against Bulgaria

We have firepower to blow away Bulgaria, insists NI boss eyeing first win in 90 minutes

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has insisted his players can handle the pressure and get their World Cup qualifying mission up and running with a victory tonight.

Baraclough's men know they must conquer Bulgaria at Windsor Park to have a realistic chance of sealing a play-off place in Group C.

With Italy and Switzerland claiming maximum points from their two games, Northern Ireland know they need to win after losing their opening qualifier 2-0 in Italy.

Bulgaria sit bottom in Group C after losing to Italy and Switzerland so there's pressure on both sides, but Baraclough has not secured a win in 90 minutes during his 10 matches as Northern Ireland boss and he's desperate to end that dismal run.

The heat is on Northern Ireland to net three points tonight and former Motherwell chief Baraclough firmly believes his men will deliver.

"There is pressure on any game and we do that to ourselves," said Baraclough. "We think we're good enough, we have good enough individuals and as a collective we're a very strong group. When we put all that together we can test the best. We showed that for long periods against Italy.

"I trust the players. We've got some good senior pros who can take command on the pitch when they see different things, we've got players coming through who have shown they are willing to learn and get better and take any grain of information from these guys.

"People say this is a must win game and that doesn't bother me. We have been asked to perform in one-off games. If you go back over the years the pressure has been ramped up, there's expectation to win games. More often than not, this group of players have come out on top and this is the sort of game you just wish there was 18,500 in the stadium to witness and be part of it."

Northern Ireland have struggled to find the net but Baraclough claims they have the firepower to hurt teams and he's warned against writing off Kyle Lafferty.

"We've got the second-highest scorer in Northern Ireland's history in our squad still, so don't write big Laff off," said Baraclough.

The Kilmarnock ace led Northern Ireland to qualifying glory in the Euro 2016 campaign but hasn’t found the net for his country since November 2016.

Baraclough added: “All you can ask for is for players to be in form when they come into camp. All of our strikers have been scoring regularly before coming in and I’ve got no worries that someone won’t stick it in the back of the net.

“Don’t forget we have threats from midfield, wing-backs and chip in as well, so I expect goals to be coming from different areas of the team. One thing we have done is bring in Tommy Johnson (who played in the Premier League with Aston Villa) and he works with the strikers individually, and as a group as well, so that’s probably one new thing in this camp, and the more that they can glean from the people who have been there and done it the better.”

Baraclough did not confirm whether he would keep faith with Bailey Peacock-Farrell as his number one or promote Conor Hazard after his solid performance against USA.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Peacock-Farrell was criticised after the Italy game but his manager says the Burnley man’s confidence has not been knocked.

“Bailey’s confidence hasn’t been affected,” he said. “From within the camp, no – and I hope he doesn’t read the media, social media. I implore all the players not to read that or listen to people, with all respect to yourselves.

“Within the group we know that Bailey is a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s kept us in games, and that will be the situation again. We also know that Conor Hazard is a very, very good up-and-coming keeper. They were in the Under-21s together and now they’re battling it out at senior level and it’s a healthy competition.”