'We were like zombies': Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis reveals he considered going to A&E as he battled coronavirus over Christmas

Josh Magennis was surprised at the severity of the coronavirus symptoms he experienced.

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis has revealed that he considered going to A&E as he struggled to cope with the symptoms of coronavirus.

Magennis was one of five Hull City players to test positive for Covid-19 before Christmas, leading to their Boxing Day game against Sunderland being postponed.

The 30-year-old says that, even considering he is asthmatic, he was surprised by the severity of the symptoms he suffered.

"With the job I have, being fit and healthy, I always thought I would shake it off like a cold," he told Sky Sports. "It hit me far harder than that, unfortunately."

Magennis' symptoms began when he 'felt groggy' after his side's 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth on December 18.

"I played 90 minutes and put it down to the effects of a game," he explained. "I was exhausted and slept all day on Saturday and Sunday.

"My appetite had gone but my taste and smell was still there. It just felt really odd."

Then, as the days passed, the virus really took its grip as Magennis lost over one stone in weight.

"23rd to 29th (of December) I was gone to the world," he continued.

"We (Magennis and his wife) were walking around the house like zombies. I ended up losing seven kilos.

"I have asthma so my breathing was bad, even walking to the toilet I was properly panting. I felt I'd be on the sidelines for some time.

"During the worst three days, I would have 30-minute coughing fits when I woke up. Taking a deep breath for my inhaler I felt my lungs wouldn't open."

It was at that stage that Magennis contacted his doctor to report that he was 'struggling to breathe'.

"We had a serious conversation about whether I should go to the emergency unit because of being asthmatic," he said. "I didn't want to go if I didn't have to because I didn't want to take up resources. I managed to get a dose of antibiotics, which have been linked to helping the symptoms of coronavirus. When I started that course, day by day, that's when I started to get better."

Having now experienced first hand the impact the virus can have, Magennis is urging the utmost caution to anyone who suspects they may have contracted Covid-19.

"It's like Russian roulette with this virus," he said.

"You don't really know how you will react to it. My advice is if you feel something is off don't take a risk and use the free testing that is available. I didn't have a fever, l didn't lose my sense of taste or smell and I didn't have the sweats. My body just ached."

Magennis' side Hull City play in League One, England's third tier, in which routine resting will begin for players and staff next week. Combined with other measures being put in place, Magennis says all possible precautions are being taken.

That has allayed some of the fears he admitted to at the beginning of the pandemic, when he was initially concerned about returning to training.

"The concern was more back in March when we were flying blind," he said. "No one really knew much about it but the measures at the club and with the EFL are top notch.

"We are not showering or eating at the training ground. Grappling at corners is a risk but you just pray measures you take during the week plus the testing will minimise the risk, and that has been the case until this new variant.

"Everyone has and continues to do the right things. If you get the virus you've had rotten luck."

Even worse to have had it over Christmas.

"It was different but Santa still came," he smiled. "The kids are at an age they can entertain themselves and each other so they looked after us as much as we looked after them."

Magennis is now back in training and his City boss Grant McCann is hopeful he will be fit enough to return to action in tomorrow evening's game against Sunderland.