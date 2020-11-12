'We'll be there... singing behind our masks': Lucky Northern Ireland fans tell of delight at snapping up tickets for Slovakia playoff

Lucky few in the ranks of Green and White Army tell of their delight at snapping up the prized lottery tickets for tonight's big playoff

The Green and White Army is daring to dream once again - with Northern Ireland just 90 minutes from a place at the Euros.

They face Slovakia tonight in a winner-takes-all clash at Windsor Park.

At stake is a place at next summer's tournament, but Covid-19 restrictions mean just 1,060 fans will be cheering their side on.

For the lucky few, excitement has reached fever pitch.

Everyone else will be back at home, cheering on Ian Baraclough's men, dreaming of a repeat of the Euro 2016 adventure in France.

Kelly Bowman (26) from Moneyreagh is one of four fans from Drumreagh Loyal Supporters to receive a ticket.

"I'm really thrilled to go, we have a club of 21 people and we only got four tickets, which is better than none," she said.

"We had a pool going and picked the tickets out of a hat on Monday night so that was all very dramatic.

"My brother James, my cousin and another fella from the club are all going. I actually rate our chances very high. If we go into the game with a good high tempo I don't see why we won't score."

Deborah Maxwell in the stands at Euro 2016

Northern Ireland qualified for tonight's game after winning the play-off semi-final in Bosnia last month on penalties.

Beat Slovakia - the game will be decided tonight, in extra time or penalties if necessary - and they are through to next summer's finals.

The capacity was limited to 600 fans for Northern Ireland's last home game, but has been raised slightly for the Slovak showdown.

Although delighted to get a ticket, Kelly said sharing Windsor Park with just over 1,000 would feel strange. "I've been going to games for about 15 years and it's always been full. The atmosphere definitely does make it but it'll be interesting to see what it's like," she added.

"We'll be singing from behind our masks, hopefully they can hear us.

"The big games like this are so important, we're nearly at the end of 2020 and hopefully a vaccine comes out soon to give us some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Qualifying for Euro 2016 was absolutely amazing, hopefully there won't be any travel restrictions in 2021 and we can actually go next year."

Brian Dougherty

Deborah Maxwell (50), from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, is going to tonight's match with her brother Raymond Lowry and hopes it does not come down to penalties as her "nerves couldn't cope".

"I am so buzzing to have gotten a ticket," said Deborah. "I felt like Charlie from Charlie in the Chocolate Factory when I got that email on Monday night.

"We're a big family and a big clan that have always gone to the games through the years.

"We all have our campaign cards separately but my brother is going as well. I had to keep checking the email to check it was actually real. We have been campaign ticket holders for years and years and we have gone to a few away games as well."

Brothers Jamie (left) and Craig Morrow

Craig Morrow (31), from Dundonald, managed to get his hands on a ticket along with his brother Jamie but thought he had "no chance".

"It was great to get a ticket because obviously there's only 1,060 going," Craig explained. "I've been going to the matches for the last 12 years with my brother and my cousin.

"I was checking my emails every three minutes on Monday night to see if I got a ticket."

Looking ahead to the game, Craig added: "Slovakia were on a bad run and they changed their manager so I was bit annoyed to see that because a new manager usually helps results. I don't really know what Slovakia will be like but I think we'll win 2-0."

In the North West, Russell King managed to secure one of the much-coveted tickets and is on his way to Windsor Park.

Mr King said: "I feel very privileged that my name was picked out in the draw for the tickets and I am over the moon.

"I am sure the other seven members of our club whose names were drawn out for our allocation of tickets are too. I feel for all the fans who won't be at Windsor Park in person and who will have to watch the game at home.

"There's no doubt the atmosphere will be very different because there will be so few people in the stadium but I will try my best to represent everyone from the club from Londonderry," he said.

Russell King

But an equally enthusiastic fan, Brian Dougherty, missed out and will have to cheer the team on from the sofa.

He will do his best to recreate the stadium atmosphere at home alongside his two nephews.

Brian said: "My name was in the hat for the draw for the allocated tickets but I wasn't lucky enough to get one so I will put my Northern Ireland top on and get comfortable on the sofa.

"My nephews are in my bubble so they will be in my house and we'll have a few beers and try to recreate the atmosphere and excitement of a capacity crowd at Windsor Park."

In normal times, Ryan's Bar on the Lisburn Road in Belfast would be filled ahead of home games.

Management team member Gary Moran (31) is a campaign card holder for Northern Ireland matches, but unfortunately missed out on a ticket this time.

He said it will be disappointing to miss out on the trade the Northern Ireland games bring.

"We're one of the closest bars to the ground and in the past, it's been one of our most fun days in work because of the atmosphere, people having the craic and looking forward to the match," said Gary.

"It's a good busy shift for us and it's usually great.

"It's unfortunate we can't welcome the fans back but safety does come first at the end of the day."

Euro Qualifiers: Windsor Park, tonight, 7.45pm

N Ireland v Slovakia