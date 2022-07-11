Well-tuned Austrians stop Northern Ireland from hitting the right notes in Euros revival bid

Euro 2022

The Killers’ hit Mr Brightside filled the air inside St Mary’s Stadium as the Northern Ireland players walked off the pitch.

On the other half of the pitch, the Austrian squad danced in celebration after claiming a 2-0 victory that has kick-started their tournament.

Northern Ireland, however, can now only look on the bright side as their dream of adding to the marvellous achievement of qualifying for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals by reaching the knockout stages died in the Southampton sun.

A close-range finish from Katharina Schiechtl after an unfortunate deflection gave Austria an impetus after what had been an encouraging start by Northern Ireland and a late finish from Katharina Naschenweng broke hearts after Kenny Shiels’ team had thrown all they could into the effort to get an equaliser and take something out of the contest.

Now they will face England on Friday in the final group game of the tournament with only pride to play for — and they will be determined to emerge with a large amount of that pride.

Shiels freshened up his starting team, making three other changes outside of the one enforced on him by Simone Magill’s absence.

Marissa Callaghan continued in midfield after she replaced Nadene Caldwell at half-time against Norway, Rebecca McKenna was a straight swap for Abbie Magee on the right, but there was a switch on the left, where Rebecca Holloway came in wide and that saw Demi Vance slot into the back three.

Formation-wise, there was a slight tweak too, the adventurous 3-4-3 that was used in the 4-1 defeat against Norway becoming a more pragmatic and robust set up with five players at the back, Rachel Furness dropping deeper to create five in midfield, with Callaghan being the one to break from there.

It was a shape that worked in denying Austria space in the Northern Ireland half as well as options when trying to build attacks.

That was no more in evidence than just 10 minutes into the game when Furness pounced on a wayward pass out of the defence and sent McGuinness racing forward on the left. The Austrian backline eventually managed to crowd her out when she tried to cut in on her left foot.

That immediately led to Austria breaking forward and Northern Ireland were relieved when Sarah McFadden read the situation perfectly to challenge Nicole Billa and deny her a shot on goal.

Sadly, Vance’s tackle on Julia Hickelsberger-Füller a few minutes later wasn’t as well timed as she conceded a free kick on the edge of the box.

Sarah Puntigam’s effort wasn’t particularly well struck, but it wasn’t the quality of the execution or the accuracy that caused Northern Ireland the biggest problem.

The ball took a deflection off Julie Nelson’s leg as she tried to block in a two-player wall and that presented Schiechtl with a simple opportunity to tap in from just a few yards out, despite not getting a clean contact on the ball.

Vance and Holloway switched positions almost immediately, helping to get Northern Ireland forward in an attempt to create opportunities to respond.

It took until close to half time to have any impact; Callaghan getting possession inside the box only for Carina Wenninger to take the ball off her toe as she turned.

A heart-stopping moment just before half time then came as Jackie Burns fluffed a clearance and had to make a fine save to tip the ball onto the crossbar and deny Barbara Dunst as she attempted to chip the goalkeeper after pouncing on the misplaced pass.

Austria resorted to shooting from distance and Dunst almost caught out Burns, who let the ball slip through her hands, but she had got enough on it to divert it over the crossbar.

Then it was Northern Ireland’s turn to enjoy a spell of pressure in the opposition half. That started when Callaghan charged down the ball inside her own box and sent Lauren Wade away on the right.

After that move was broken up, they came back again, building from the back through Furness and Callaghan opening up the pitch and sending McGuinness down the left wing and only a swift reaction from the Austria defence stopped her from creating more danger from a drilled cross.

Shiels turned to Joely Andrews and Emily Wilson and then Louise McDaniel and Caitlin McGuinness in an attempt to impact the game.

Andrews, clearly brought on for her quality on the ball, wasn’t able to find space to make the most of her passing ability and there was no way through the well organised Austrian defence either.

Hopes of a dramatic finish were ended two minutes from time when Puntigam sent a ball deep to the left wing behind substitute Abbie Magee and Austria sub Naschenweng took control and fired it across Burns and into the far corner of the net.

With that, the dream of making the last eight died. Maybe it was always an impossible dream, but somehow we have to look on the bright side.

AUSTRIA: Zinsberger, Schiechtl, Wenninger, Dunst, Zadrazil, Schnaderbeck (Georgieva, 46 mins), Hobinger (Feiersinger, 46 mins) Billa (Makas, 85 mins), Puntigam, Hickelsberger-Fuller (Naschenweng, 73 mins), Hanshaw. Unused subs: Degen, Schasching, Kirchberger, Eder, Kresche, Enzinger, Pal.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Nelson (McDaniel, 85 mins), McFadden, Vance, McKenna (Magee, 73 mins), Callaghan (C McGuinness, 85 mins), McCarron, Hollway, Wade, Furness (Andrews, 79 mins), K McGuinness (Wilson, 79 mins). Unused subs: Flaherty, Turner, Hutton, Burrows, Caldwell, Rafferty.

Referee: Emikar Caldera Barrera (Venezuela).

Player of the match: Katharina Schiechtl

Match rating: 7/10