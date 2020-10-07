We've hunger and belief to reach finals, insists Stuart Dallas

Euro play-offs

Stuart Dallas says the Northern Ireland players are fit and ready to fire in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Sarajevo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina stand between Ian Baraclough's men and a place in the play-off final at Windsor Park against either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia.

Memories of the wonderful Euro 2016 adventure are still fresh in the mind but there's heartache in there too with a World Cup play-off defeat to Switzerland a real sore one.

Dallas, who has shown he belongs on the Premier League stage with Leeds, insists the squad are not lacking belief.

"It's a one-off game over 90 minutes, or longer if needs be, but it's a game that we will be prepared for," said the former Crusaders hero.

"Hopefully everybody is fit for it. It's one where you will have to give your all for 90 minutes and hope that's enough.

"We know that we can compete with them, but we know how hard it's going to be.

"But it's a play-off. This is a huge game and these are the games you want to be playing in. We need to bounce back (after the heavy defeat to Norway in the Nations League) and it's a game we are looking forward to.

"To be two games away from another major tournament is huge. We want to get there. There's a hunger and belief that we are capable of doing that."

Dallas' performances for Northern Ireland in the early part of the 2019-20 season have won him the International Personality of the Year Award from the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Although the coronavirus pandemic meant that Northern Ireland played just six times during the campaign, with first the Euro 2020 play-offs and then the finals themselves postponed, Dallas was highly impressive throughout.

"I'm very proud to be selected for this award," said Dallas.

"Going from winning the Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year while I was with Crusaders to winning the International Personality of the Year award means a lot to me.

"When I look back time has passed by so quickly, but a lot of things have happened throughout my career since then. I've enjoyed every minute of it and hopefully it is still progressing."