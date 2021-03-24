What do Northern Ireland need to reach the World Cup finals or play-offs? All you need to know about qualification

Northern Ireland kick-off their World Cup qualification campaign in Italy tomorrow evening, getting the hardest match on paper out of the way first.

With Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania also standing in the way in Group C, just what do Ian Baraclough's men need to do to progress to the finals or the play-offs?

Here's everything you need to know:

How can Northern Ireland secure automatic spot at World Cup finals?

This is, to say the least, highly unlikely. In order to secure automatic passage to the finals, Northern Ireland must top their group, ahead of both world number 10 Italy and 16-ranked Switzerland. You never know.

How can Northern Ireland earn a World Cup play-off place through the qualification progress?

This will no doubt be the (realistic) target. It would be a third successful play-off place having previously lost out narrowly to the Swiss for a spot at the 2018 World Cup and then gone down to Slovakia in the Euro 2020 play-off final.

In order to seal a spot in the play-offs through the standard qualification campaign, it's dead simple: Northern Ireland must finish second in their group. All ten group runners up will proceed to the play-offs.

Is there a back door into the play-offs?

Those among you with a good memory will already be aware that it was through a sort of back door that NI made it to the Euro 2020 play-offs, having finished third in their qualification group behind Germany and the Netherlands. Thanks to their Nations League ranking, they were always more or less guaranteed a play-off spot. However, there is no such solace this time round. There will only be two additional play-off places handed out on Nations League performance and, as they will go to two Nations League group winners, relegated Northern Ireland are already out of the reckoning.

How are teams separated in World Cup qualifying?

If it turns out to be a tight campaign, this could be very important. If two teams finish level on points, they will be separated first by goal difference, then goals scored and only if they remain level will it go down to head to head record.

What format do the play-offs take?

It's the same as the Euro 2020 style play-offs, with the 12 teams separated into three play-off paths. They will then play single-legged semi-finals and a single-legged final to leave three winners, which all qualify for the World Cup finals. The top six group runners-up will be seeded and earn the right to host their semi-finals. Final hosts will be decided by the draw.

What are the dates of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers?

March 25: Italy (away)

March 31: Bulgaria (home)

September 2: Lithuania (away)

September 8: Switzerland (home)

October 9: Switzerland (away)

October 12: Bulgaris (away)

November 12: Lithuania (home)

November 15: Italy (home)

Play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022

When and where are the 2022 World Cup finals?

It's not the usual summer date to which we are all accustomed. Instead, the finals will be played from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. The dates have been changed in order to play in the cooler temperatures of winter.