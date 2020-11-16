What does relegation from UEFA Nations League B mean for Northern Ireland and their hopes of Euro 2024 qualification?

Northern Ireland's relegation to Nations League C could be confirmed before they take to the pitch on Wednesday, should news arrive of the UEFA disciplinary committee's decision over Norway's cancelled trip to Romania.

The Norwegian team was banned from travelling for the fixture by their country's government and, as such, risk being condemned to a 3-0 defeat in line with the UEFA Executive Committee's Covid-19 protocols.

That will be the case if it is decided that Norway's national football association is at fault for the failure to field a side for the game. Such an outcome would rubber-stamp sorry Northern Ireland's relegation from League B ahead of Wednesday's final fixture at home to Romania.

However, the Norwegian Football Federation will no doubt make the case that it was their government who banned the players from travelling, as opposed to the association, after a player tested positive. Should UEFA's disciplinary committee agree on their innocence, there will instead be a drawing of lots to decide Sunday's cancelled game.

Even in that scenario, anything but a defeat for Romania and Northern Ireland's relegation will be confirmed.

Should Norway be drawn as winners, however, Northern Ireland could secure the most unlikely of survivals with victory at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

UEFA's first preference, it should be noted, is that the suspended fixture be rescheduled. But with World Cup qualification beginning in the next international window in March, that seems problematic.

So, as Northern Ireland stare down the barrel of the gun, what would relegation mean? Here's a little look.

What does Northern Ireland's poor Nations League campaign mean for 2022 World Cup qualification?

As usual, the UEFA Nations League is significant more than anything in terms of what it means as a back door into either the World Cup or European Championship finals.

To that end, we already know that Northern Ireland cannot rely on their Nations League display as a fall-back when it comes to qualification for the 2022 World Cup. Only a top two finish in the qualification group will do, which will be easier said than done given we also know that Ian Baraclough's side will be seeded third for the draw, due to be made on December 7.

What about Euro 2024?

Well that's where Northern Ireland's potential relegation to Nations League C could have significant ramifications.

The qualifying system has yet to be ratified but, using the Euro 2020 system as the blueprint, competing in League C could actually make it significantly easier for Northern Ireland to make the finals.

That is only providing they manage to win their League C group. But, as a relegated side, Northern Ireland should enter the draw as top seeds and so, on paper at least, be favourites for group victory.

Indeed, as things stand ahead of this year's final round of fixtures, Northern Ireland would, in the next Nations League, be set to face no team above 54th in the world rankings, which is Greece. While it's all subject to change in those last games, nine of the current 14 teams Northern Ireland could come up against are outside the world's top 100.

That is all so much as to say that if Northern Ireland didn't manage to win their group in League C, they'd only have themselves to blame.

Assuming they did manage to win the group, that would basically guarantee that Northern Ireland would not face any team from the top two Nations Leagues in the Euro 2024 play-offs, thereby, on paper at least, making for an easier route.

Bear in mind that, with the qualification process yet to be rubber-stamped, UEFA could throw a curve-ball and switch the whole thing up. Would that be a surprise? Absolutely not.

But as far as we can tell at present, relegation may well produce a silver lining in a few years' time.

How have the British Isles sides fared in two editions of the UEFA Nations League so far?

You don't need me to remind you that, after nine games, Northern Ireland are still waiting for their first ever UEFA Nations League victory. So, too, are their cross-border neighbours with the Republic seemingly just as determined to retain their winless run.

But just how fruitful has the competition proved for the other Home Nations?

Well, England managed to reach the League A semi-finals in the inaugural competition but, this time out, have had a rather more mixed bag and can already not progress out of their group.

Wales were mid-table in League B in 18/19 but, should they come through their midweek game at home to Finland, are set for promotion to League A this time round.

But even that wouldn't match the achievements of Scotland. Having won their League C group in the first season, they will now make it back-to-back promotions and hit the top tier if they win in Israel on Wednesday.

Safe to say, then, the UEFA Nations League is a much more pleasurable experience on the other side of the Irish Sea.

Here's a look at the respective records across all nine Nations League group match-days so far (excluding England's semi-final defeat to the Netherlands for the sake of parity).

British Isles teams in the Nations League groups

Team Pld W D L GD Pts

Scotland 9 6 1 2 +8 19

Wales 9 6 1 2 +5 19

England 9 4 2 3 0 14

R Ireland 9 0 4 5 -7 4

N Ireland 9 0 1 8 -12 1