Who is Dion Charles, manager Ian Baraclough's latest call-up to the Northern Ireland squad?

It was rumoured for a while and now the news has been confirmed: in-form Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad!

The forward has been exceptional for Stanley this season and his performances left Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough no choice but to give him his first international call-up.

But who is the forward and what can Northern Ireland fans expect from him? Here, we look at who he is...

What age is he?

Charles was born on October 7, 1995, so he is 25 years old.

Where was he born?

Charles was born in Preston in England.

So how does he qualify for Northern Ireland?

One of his grandparents in from Northern Ireland, thereby making him eligible to pull on the green jersey.

How has he been playing this season?

Well. Very well.

Despite Accrington being 13th in League One, the striker has been banging in the goals left, right and centre, and has 17 league goals in just 34 games at the Wham Stadium.

His performances have gained widespread acclaim and he has gained plenty of interest from Championship sides who are eager at signing a new hotshot forward for next season.

Indeed, he could be a team-mate of soon-to-be international squad-mate Josh Magennis, with strong League One promotion candidates Hull City believed to be interested in the 25-year-old.

Do you have any proof he's any good?

We'll let Accrington Stanley's Twitter prove it to you!

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

How'd he get to this stage?

Charles started his career as a youth player with Blackpool but, after not making a senior appearance at Bloomfield Road - the closest he came was an unused sub appearance - he left in 2014 at the age of 19.

He found his feet at Conference side AFC Fylde, where he scored 19 goals in 61 appearances, which started to put him on the radar of some teams in the Football League again.

That earned him a move to League Two side Fleetwood Town in 2016, but things didn't go all too well there, with Charles only making one appearance for the Cod Army, instead being shipped out to Halifax Town on loan twice.

The striker then made the switch back to the Conference to Southport, where he once again found his scoring boots by firing in 18 goals in 60 games over two seasons, and once again he had interest.

This time he joined Accrington at the start of the 2019-20 season, and since then he has been on top form, leading to his international call-up.

Has he played for Northern Ireland before?

Yes, at underage level.

Charles has played for both the Under-19s and Under-21s, although he was in the system before Baraclough took over the latter role.

He was also on the radar of England for a while, who called him up to an England 'C' squad during his time with AFC Fylde, but he has now committed his future to Northern Ireland.

Presseye Northern Ireland - 31st July 2013 Mandatory Credit - Photo-William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Dion Charles with USA's John Requejo during Wednesday nights Milk Cup Elite Section at Riverside Stadium, Drumahoe.

What has Baraclough said about him?

"We have been monitoring Dion for a while and I have had conversations around him for some time," Baraclough said after today's announcement.

"I just felt that 17 goals for Accrington this season is no mean feat and he is playing at the same level as Josh Magennis and Conor Washington. He is regularly finding the back of the net and I don't think we can ignore players like that.

"He is someone who is very keen to be involved in international football, he played for the Under 21s before I took over them and has earned the chance he is going to get this time around.

"You hope that playing for their country inspires young players and all of our players know they have to raise their levels when they go into international games. We will look after Dion, he will be nervous but he should feel that he is at home and that he can make an impact."

Is he on social media?

Charles is on Twitter at @dion_charles and Instagram at @dioncharles7. Give him a follow!