Who is Jamie Donley? All you need to know about the Tottenham striker at the centre of an international battle between Northern Ireland and England

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Jamie Donley of Tottenham Hotspur U18 celebrates his goal during the FA Youth Cup Third round match between AFC Wimbledon and Tottenham Hotspur at Plough Lane on March 31, 2021 in Wimbledon, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

When you hear that he’s already been dubbed ‘the new Harry Kane’, it’s not hard to see why he’s a man in big demand on either side of the Irish Sea. So just who is Jamie Donley and what’s the latest on his situation?

Here’s a quick guide:

Everything you need to know about Jamie Donley

Age: 16 (DOB: Jan 3, 2005)

Position: Centre forward

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur (current), Colchester Villa Youth

What’s all the fuss about: He’s been catapulted into the spotlight by a Guardian report earlier this month that highlighted the first year scholar at each of the 20 Premier League clubs who is most likely to be destined for stardom. Alongside the likes of Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon and Ethan Ennis at Manchester United, Donley was picked amongst the list.

Child star: In fairness, this being tipped for greatness thing isn’t anything new for Donley. He joined Tottenham aged only eight and as if that wasn’t impressive enough, by then he was already a bit of a star for his former club Colchester Villa Youth, for whom he’d netted 175 goals. Yes, by the age of eight. Scary.

Tottenham progress: He was playing at a higher level than his age in the Under 18s last term, netting three times in ten U18 Premier League matches. This season, he’s gone from strength to strength, bagging five goals as well as contributing two assists in five U18 PL matches so far.

Style of play: According to the Guardian’s blurb, Donley is a “left-footed number nine, noted for his tenacity and finishing ability, who can drop off and show a good range of passing.” A goal-scoring number nine, eh? Can anybody think of a senior international team that could do with one of those right now?

International interest: Born in County Antrim to a Northern Irish father and an English mother, Donley is qualified to represent either nation and has already done so for both, having sampled life in the two camps up to and including Under 17 level.

Stepping up with Northern Ireland: Donley made his Under 19 debut for Northern Ireland last month and it’s safe to say it was a successful experiment by U17 and U19 manager Gerard Lyttle. In the home double-header against the Faroe Islands, he nabbed the winner in both games, the first from the spot in injury-time and the second a tap-in at The Oval after good work from Rangers’ Ross McCausland.

Back to England: That doesn’t mean he’s throwing his lot in with the Irish FA. In fact, he’s back with England’s Under 17s this weekend for games at home to Armenia (Saturday) and Belarus (Tuesday).

So where will he end up? That, my friends, is the big question; the crux of the issue. Jamie’s father James had tweeted last month that his son had “unfortunately chosen England” in a message that had an air of finality about it, thanking underage NI boss Gerard Lyttle and the Irish FA “for the memories”. However, the Belfast Telegraph now understands that dialogue from as high up as Northern Ireland senior boss Ian Baraclough has impressed the Donley camp and it’s safe to say the Irish FA won’t be giving up until it’s all a done deal.

Where’s the finish line? Ultimately, he won't be ruled out of declaring for one or the other until he has played four senior international games for one of the nations, so this could just be the start of the story.

Watch this space.