Who is Matthew Kennedy? All you need to know about Northern Ireland's debutant in UEFA Nations League game against Romania

Scotland Under 21 international Matty Kennedy (centre) trains with the Northern Ireland squad for the first time at Windsor Park.

Matthew Kennedy is the latest player to make an international switch to represent Northern Ireland and has finally been handed a debut a year after first coming into the squad.

Previously capped at underage level by Scotland, he made the decision to play for the country of his birth in September 2019.

While his international clearance did not come through in time for Kennedy to play a part in the friendly against Luxembourg, he has been included regularly in panels since and was called into the squad this week.

So just who is he?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is Matty Kennedy?

Age: 26

Position: Winger

Club: Aberdeen

Place of birth: Belfast, Northern Ireland

So that's how he qualifies for Northern Ireland then? Yes, well done Sherlock. His call-up comes with a big assist from his boss at St Johnstone, Tommy Wright, who was the one to alert Michael O'Neill of Kennedy's eligibility.

International experience so far: Plenty. Kennedy has played for Scotland, where he moved to live in South Ayrshire at a young age with his Scottish parents, at every level from Under 15s to Under 21s. However, he didn't manage to make the step up to senior international football and has now looked to the country of his birth to get that jump.

Young beginnings: He turned down both Celtic and Rangers to begin his career at Kilmarnock's youth academy, handed his first-team debut in November 2011 by then manager Kenny Shiels, who is now in charge of the Northern Ireland women's side.

Big money move: Kennedy was snapped up by Everton for £250k the very next summer, having made 14 Scottish Premiership appearances. Shiels feared it was too early, preferring he had stayed to gain more senior experience. He wouldn't make a senior appearance for the Toffees, although appeared on the bench for three Premier League games in the 12/13 season. Loan spells at Tranmere, MK Dons and Hibernian followed, his first senior goal coming for the Dons in a 2-2 draw at Rotherham in April 2014.

Off to Wales: Kennedy was signed by Cardiff at the start of 2015, making a flying start and hailed as 'just what Cardiff needed'. It wasn't to last and loan spells at Port Vale, Plymouth and Portsmouth followed. It was at Plymouth that he enjoyed a particularly impressive spell, scoring five League Two goals and nominated for the EFL League Two Player of the Month award for February 2017.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Back to Scotland: He was released by Cardiff in 2018 and went back north, joining St Johnstone under Northern Irish manager Tommy Wright. The boss said he was 'a really exciting signing'. He quickly became one of the side's key players and, after scoring 12 goals in 62 appearances, moved on to Aberdeen.

And he's been in good form for Aberdeen? Certainly. He moved to the club last January and has been used as a winger there. He scored his only goal so far for the Dons in February, on target in a 4-2 Scottish Cup success. As recently as a couple of weeks ago, manager Derek McInnes was singing his praises. After six weeks out with a knee injury, Kennedy's performance was impressive despite the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic. "He put so much into the game," said McInnes. "He carried a real threat and brought fight for us on that side. Matty put some great crosses in and Sam Cosgrove had some chances at the back post area. Matty deserves a lot of credit. I thought he was terrific ”

Tell us more about this style: When he joined Tranmere Rovers back in 2014, boss Ronnie Moore said: "He's quick, likes to take on defenders and will create chances for his team-mates." Last year, St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright added: "He's quick, comfortable with both feet and I'm sure it's a signing that will excite the fans because he's a real talent and plays football in an exciting manner."

And Steven Gerrard is a fan? Kennedy was named as the sole striker for St Johnstone when they led Gerrard's Rangers 1-0 at half-time in back in 2018. Kennedy had struck to give his side the advantage and Gerrard would go on to say "Kennedy was really good, a top 45 minutes. He was a constant thorn in our side." That Rangers came back to win 2-1 didn't detract from his individual performance.

So he could be a coup for Northern Ireland? That's the word Tommy Wright used for St Johnstone's Kennedy capture and Michael O'Neill will be hoping it's the same for his international side. He has certainly impressed in significant spells during his young career so far.