Why new plans for Euro play-offs spells the end for Michael O'Neill at Northern Ireland

Following yesterday's Uefa video conference with all 55 European member associations, including the IFA, details emerged of the planned fixtures for internationals later this year which would make it virtually impossible for O'Neill to continue as Northern Ireland boss.

Although nothing is certain due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is understood Uefa want Northern Ireland's Nations League games with Romania, Norway and Austria to take place in September and October with their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia & Herzegovina also in October and a potential final at Windsor Park versus the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in November.

O'Neill (50) has previously said that combining the Northern Ireland job with that of his role as Stoke City boss "wouldn't be doable if you were doing it in September, October and November".

That being the case, an announcement could be on the cards to bring O'Neill's hugely successful reign as Northern Ireland manager to an end with Motherwell's Stephen Robinson, St Johnstone's Tommy Wright and Under-21 boss Ian Baraclough on the shortlist to replace him.

When O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November, a deal was reached allowing him to be in charge of Northern Ireland’s final two Euro 2020 qualifiers and the play-offs in March. The hope amongst the players was that he would lead the side in the summer tournament if they qualified.

Since Covid-19 brought football to a halt last month, delaying Northern Ireland’s game in Bosnia and postponing the finals until 2021, there has been serious doubt about O’Neill managing his country again.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph earlier this month, IFA president David Martin stated he wanted O’Neill to be in charge whenever the play-off semi-final took place, but with Nations League matches expected to be staged before the game in Bosnia, the Stoke boss will know better than anyone it is an unworkable situation.

It would mean a caretaker boss being in place for the Nations League ties prior to O’Neill being parachuted in for the Euro 2020 play-offs. Nobody, not least O’Neill, who inspired Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals and almost took the team to the 2018 World Cup, would be content with that given the disruption it would have on the players.

On Northern Ireland’s potential fixtures, the Irish FA did not comment but the FAI have claimed that the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi in Slovakia is likely to go ahead in October with the final in November.

Should Northern Ireland and the Republic make it to the decider, it would see them meet in a winner-takes-all clash at Windsor Park 27 years on from the infamous “night in November” World Cup qualifier between the sides in Belfast.

Speaking to FAI TV about the Republic’s game with Slovakia, interim FAI CEO Gary Owens said: “Originally, we thought it may well be November but it now looks like the semi-final is the preferred option in October.

“They don’t want to have the semi-final and the final of the play-offs in the one month.

“It looks like the Nations League matches will be in September and October with the semi-final play-off in October and the final play-off in November.”

Former Derry City boss Stephen Kenny became Republic boss recently, taking over from Mick McCarthy. If things go to plan, Kenny’s first match in charge would be in the Nations League. It would be the same for any new Northern Ireland manager.