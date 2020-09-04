Whyte strikes late as outstanding Peacock-Farrell display helps Baraclough's battling 10 men earn draw with Romania

Romanian duo George Puscas and Ianis Hagi keep their eyes on Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis in their Nations League clash in Bucharest (William Cherry/Presseye)

A string of exceptional saves from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and an 86th-minute header from Gavin Whyte saw 10-man Northern Ireland rescue a 1-1 draw against Romania in their Nations League clash in Bucharest.

New manager Ian Baraclough saw his goalkeeper make three outstanding second half stops to keep his side in it after Josh Magennis received two yellow cards in the first half, with Whyte then grabbing the equaliser four minutes from time for a point.

Peacock-Farrell, playing in his first competitive game since November 2019, first denied George Puscas, then Nicolae Stanciu, and then finally Puscas again shortly after Whyte had struck to ensure it would end 1-1.

It had been Puscas who had given Romania the lead in the first half, putting in a rebound after Peacock-Farrell had denied Stanciu, and when Magennis was dismissed for a second bookable offence, it looked like Baraclough was on for a loss in his first game in charge.

But after their goalkeeper kept Northern Ireland in it for long periods in the second half, substitute Kyle Lafferty linked up with fellow replacement Whyte, knocking down a free-kick into the Cardiff City winger's path for him to head home and level.

It was a cagey start from both sides, playing their first game under new management, with Romania also playing their first game under Mirel Radoi at the Arena Nationala, but the deadlock was broken by Puscas.

A short free-kick from Ianis Hagi found Stanciu on the edge of the box, he fired one on goal that Peacock-Farrell could only palm back into danger and Vlad Chiriches reacted first to feed Puscas for the finish.

Northern Ireland's job then got much harder when Magennis was sent off, tussling first with Nicusor Bancu and then with Alexandru Maxim and getting yellow cards for both, earning him an early bath.

After the break, however, Peacock-Farrell took over, making an excellent diving stop to deny Puscas, then a similarly brilliant leaping save to push away a curling effort from Stanciu as the hosts pushed for a clinching goal.

But Baraclough made two key changes, bringing on Whyte and Lafferty, and it was the two of them who linked for the equaliser, the latter heading down a free-kick and the former reacted quickest, nodding past Ciprian Tatarasanu in the Romanian goal.

The game still wasn't over, and Puscas nearly stole the game back for Romania, but Peacock-Farrell got a hand up at the right moment to push the vicious strike onto the bar to save the point for Northern Ireland.

