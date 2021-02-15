Wife of footballer James McClean hits out over online abuse

The wife of footballer James McClean has hit out at the abuse and threats the Republic of Ireland international and his family have received on social media.

On Sunday the Londonderry-born Stoke City player shared on his Instagram story a direct message sent to his account which read: “Don’t make me set your house on fire and burn everyone inside it.”

It came days after McClean called for an end to “anti-Irish abuse”.

The threat was the fourth in a string of messages sent from the same account, part of which read “f*** the IRA and f*** Ireland” and also called McClean a “stupid ginger p****”.

Last summer McClean said he had considered retirement in light of the abuse he has received.

Since moving to England from Derry City in 2011, the 31-year-old has received death threats, bullets in the post and suffered abuse both online and during matches.

In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter yesterday, McClean’s wife, Erin, said the abuse her husband receives has become part of their daily lives over the last nine years.

However, she said the couple cannot accept threats to their family home and the lives of their three children.

“Why after nine years of constant abuse should we be ok and have to accept receiving these threats constantly?” she asked.

“People ask me how do you deal with it and I always say, ‘ah, we’re well used to that by now’ but why should we be?

“Why should we have to read messages like that daily for almost a decade?

“We’ve been spat at, shouted at, nights out have been ruined by people making remarks towards him.

“I even remember once someone threatened him saying they were taking a gun with them to a certain match and I can still remember watching that match in absolute fear on the TV.”

She added that large media outlets often support other high-profile stars that suffer social media abuse, but claimed certain sections “shy away” from speaking up for her husband.

“People may not like him and that’s completely fine, you do not need to like someone, but sending messages about his kids and family, yet he’s not allowed to react? Unfair.”