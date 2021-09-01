Will Grigg opens up on dream of Northern Ireland return and ‘privilege’ of playing for country

Will Grigg has not shut the door on a return to the Northern Ireland fold. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Will Grigg has spoken of his desire to return to the "honour and privilege" of playing for Northern Ireland after completing a deadline day loan move away from Sunderland.

The 30-year-old striker finalised a switch to Rotherham United in the closing hours of the window, with clubs like Doncaster Rovers, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday also having been linked over the course of a hectic deadline day.

Speaking in his first interview after making the move, Grigg talked about his desire to return to the Northern Ireland fold.

He has so far made 13 international appearances and scored two goals but, most recent appearance coming back in October 2018, Grigg has not even been included in a wider squad since March 2019.

"That was another thing the (Rotherham) manager (Paul Warne) mentioned," Grigg said, when told of the Millers' reputation for boosting players into their international panels such as Wes Harding (Jamaica) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland)'s first call-ups earlier this year.

"I haven't been involved in the set-up for two years so that's something I'd love to get back on the CV and get back to doing. It's a massive honour and privilege to play for my country so if that's something I can do along the way, that would be an added bonus."

As Grigg knows only too well, the best way to do that is to return to the sort of scoring form that saw him net 64 League One goals across three seasons in the division - interrupted by one in the Championship - from 2014 to 2018.

Since then, his £3m move to Sunderland, made famous by its prominence in the Netflix documentary focusing on the club, has not gone to plan, with just eight goals in 62 games.

There was a fruitful loan spell at MK Dons in the second half of last season, yielding eight League One goals and Grigg is keen to kick on from there.

"The immediate target is to get in the team and if I can get into double figures I can go from there," he said. "I've had three or four 20+ seasons so if I can hit those heights again, which I know I'm capable of, that would be great.

"Speaking to the manager and playing against the team in the past, it was always something I wanted to be a part of. I've worked with some of the staff before which always helps as well. The manager explained the technical style of play and how the team thrives off attacking football and getting balls into the box. Hopefully I'll be able to score some goals.

"The amount of goals I've scored in League One has been up there with some of the best and I'm looking forward to adding to that tally.

"I had quite a lot of options so if Rotherham weren't at the top end of the table and I didn't think they were massive contenders, I wouldn't be here."

Grigg will be playing alongside international team-mate Shane Ferguson, who also arrived at the New York Stadium this summer.

"I know Fergie from a lot of years in the Northern Ireland set-up," said Grigg. He's a great lad and somebody I spoke to about joining the club. I've heard it's a very tight knit group and everyone buys into what the manager wants."

If Grigg can return to his best form, he could yet be an asset to Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, whose strikers have struggled for goals over recent years.

Kyle Lafferty did the job in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, netting seven goals to tie for sixth highest scorer across the tournament and shoot Northern Ireland to France.

However, since then, goals from the strikers have been hard to come by.

In fact, in 57 games since that victorious qualifying campaign, six out-and-out Northern Ireland forwards (Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Grigg, Liam Boyce and Paul Smyth) have scored only 20 goals between them. Of those, seven have come from Hull City striker Magennis.

The problem is even more stark if we count from 2018 until now, with those forwards amassing only eight goals in 32 games - only one in every four matches and half coming from Magennis.

Boyce was the last of those six to score and even that was back in November.

There is renewed hope that Shayne Lavery can be the solution, given his bright start to life at Blackpool with four goals in his opening seven games, but it’s no doubt a statistic that Grigg is keeping an eye on.

Earlier this year, Grigg spoke of the lasting disappointment of not playing a single minute at the Euro 2016 finals, left of the bench throughout by then manager Michael O’Neill.

"That was very frustrating,” he told German outlet Spox. “I played the season of my life, scoring 25 goals for Wigan, and I also scored in Northern Ireland's last home game before the European Championship (a 3-0 friendly win over Belarus in which Grigg came on as a second half sub). I was more confident than ever before in my life, so actually the tournament came at the perfect time for me. For whatever reason the manager decided not to give me a chance.

“I didn't understand. I could somehow understand that he didn't bring me on in the first two group games against Poland (0-1) and Ukraine (2-0). But against Germany (0-1) and especially in the round of 16 against Wales (0-1), I would have deserved a chance in my opinion.

"Against Wales we started with one striker and ended up with three. I didn't understand that I wasn't one of them. And so did many other people, by the way.”