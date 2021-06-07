Will Grigg opens up on Euro 2016 heartache and why some reaction to ‘on fire’ song annoyed Northern Ireland striker

There was probably no player’s name sung more often from the stands at Euro 2016 than Will Grigg, and yet the oxymoronic fact is that the Northern Ireland striker didn’t play a single minute at the tournament.

It’s a lasting puzzle for the then Wigan forward, who went into the tournament having shot Wigan to the League One title with 25 goals across the previous campaign.

But while he ended the tournament a household name across the continent, ‘W Grigg’ was only ever etched on a team-sheet beside the words ‘unused sub’ throughout both the qualifying campaign and, even more gallingly for the man himself, the finals too.

Kyle Lafferty had netted seven goals throughout Northern Ireland’s victorious qualifying bid and was always going to be Michael O’Neill’s main man up top. Couple that with a usually defensively-slanted line-up and chances were likely to be limited for the man with the famous song.

But not a single minute? That has left a lasting impression on Grigg, who hasn't played international football since October 2018.

"That was very frustrating,” he told German outlet Spox. “I played the season of my life, scoring 25 goals for Wigan, and I also scored in Northern Ireland's last home game before the European Championship (a 3-0 friendly win over Belarus in which Grigg came on as a second half sub). I was more confident than ever before in my life, so actually the tournament came at the perfect time for me. For whatever reason the manager decided not to give me a chance.

“I didn't understand. I could somehow understand that he didn't bring me on in the first two group games against Poland (0-1) and Ukraine (2-0). But against Germany (0-1) and especially in the round of 16 against Wales (0-1), I would have deserved a chance in my opinion.

"Against Wales we started with one striker and ended up with three. I didn't understand that I wasn't one of them. And so did many other people, by the way.”

Instead, it was Conor Washington and Josh Magennis that got the nod off the bench in that narrow defeat, Grigg left kicking his heels as Northern Ireland’s failure to score saw them exit the tournament.

“Sometimes I remember the tournament and think: 'Wow, what an experience!", he mused. "On other days, however, the disappointment about the lack of playing time prevails.

"The Euros was certainly the biggest disappointment of my career so far and I will associate it with it for the rest of my life."

Nonetheless, ask even the most casual onlooker of the last European Championship finals about Will Grigg, and it’s fairly likely you’ll get a tune.

“The song itself never annoyed me,” Grigg said.

"The warm-up before the third group game against Germany. I can still clearly remember that ‘Will Grigg's On Fire’ was played over the stadium, the lyrics were displayed on the two screens and both sets of fans sang along. Everyone knew the song and knew who I was. It was a very special feeling for a League One player like me.

"What bothered me, however, was that some people only connected me with it and not with my goals. The song doesn't exist because 'Will Grigg' fits the rhythm so well, but because I scored 25 goals for Wigan. Everyone in England and Northern Ireland knew that, but not at the Euros.

"All my friends and relatives enjoyed the song - except for my little daughter. Whenever she went to the playground, her friends would sing the song. At the beginning, she thought it was funny, but at some point, it annoyed her."

Match-time or not, at least it won Grigg some friends in high places.

“(Germany defender) Mats Hummels mentioned the song in an interview before the game, so I asked him about his shirt afterwards," said the forward. "He was very nice, gave it to me and even invited me to the German dressing room. Everyone there recognised me immediately. I talked to a few players and even took a photo with Bastian Schweinsteiger."

Grigg nor Northern Ireland will be involved in the Euros this time round but the forward is at least once again sparking into life having ended a frustrating spell at Sunderland with eight goals in 20 games on loan at MK Dons in the second half of the season.

The club’s sporting director Liam Sweeting has admitted Grigg is highly thought of but with a year to run on his deal with the Black Cats, it’s anyone’s guess where he’ll be playing next season.

The man himself admits even he's not sure, although Wigan have been linked after narrowly avoiding relegation to League Two.

“That was the hardest decision of my life,” said Grigg about leaving the Latics for Sunderland. “I didn't intend to move, but when Wigan accepted Sunderland's offer, I agreed. Wigan will always be my heart club. Maybe I'll come back some day.”

And when he does, he’ll no doubt be fittingly serenaded.